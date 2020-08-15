Although Longview ISD is waiting for thousands of ordered Chromebooks to arrive, officials at other local school districts say they have the needed technology for remote learning.
Districts starting making purchases of technology such as Chromebook laptops and tablets for students when coronavirus-related closures started in March and students needed the devices to complete classwork at home.
Longview ISD starts classes Monday, and spokeswoman Elizabeth Ross said Friday that the district is still waiting for about 4,600 Chromebooks.
She said the district was expecting some to arrive Friday and the rest by the end of the month.
“We ordered (the Chromebooks), but every district in the state is getting them,” Ross said. “We had about 4,000 across the district that either have been distributed or will be next week.”
Longview High School distributed Chromebooks at student registration this week, she said. Hudson PEP Elementary School and Foster Middle School also started distributing the laptops this week.
Pine Tree ISD Superintendent Steve Clugston said this past week week that the district will “have more than enough technology” for the first day of school Wednesday.
“I don’t think it’s going to be a real detriment,” he said.
Spring Hill and White Oak ISDs started school this week, and officials said students were supplied the needed technology.
Spring Hill ISD Superintendent Wayne Guidry said earlier that the district made its largest technology purchase in May in anticipation of the school year. He added that he expected students to be able to use their devices beginning the first day of school.
“I think we’re in a better place than most districts in the state,” he said.
White Oak ISD has a one-to-one student to device ratio, Superintendent Brian Gray said.
“We have provided what we needed for the kids to stay at home,” he said. “Overall from a device and hardware standpoint, we’re in pretty good place. We’re ordering more iPads and hotspots, but as of now, for our at-home learners, we’re in a good place.”