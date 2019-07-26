Until Aug. 30, people who have Mount Enterprise municipal warrants can clear their fines and avoid jail time.
The city's Municipal Court is offering "Safe Harbor," a program that allows people with traffic or other citations to come to City Hall and take care of their fines without the threat of being arrested.
"I'm sure I've got people all over East Texas — Tyler and Longview — that have come through Mount Enterprise and gotten a citation and haven't paid the fine," Municipal Court Judge Rand Cates said.
Mount Enterprise City Hall is located at 103 W. Gregg St., one block north of the four-way stop. For information, call (903) 822-3269.