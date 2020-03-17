Until March 31, defendants with outstanding tickets and warrants in Mount Enterprise can clear their fines without going to jail.
Mount Enterprise Municipal Court Judge Rand Cates has announced an amnesty and safe harbor program for anyone with an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in court.
Defendants can pay half of the total amount due and then start a payment plan for the balance owed without getting arrested on the outstanding warrants if they come into court voluntarily.
Anyone who pays their fine in full can get a 20% discount on the fine, though court costs are not included.
“For those unable to pay one-half down or the full amount owed but are willing to make the effort of coming in and clearing up their warrants, the court may work out an agreeable action plan to remove fees owed,” according to City/Court Administrator Suzanne M. Pharr.
For information, call the court at (903) 822-3269 or go in person at 103 W. Gregg St. in Mount Enterprise.