MOUNT ENTERPRISE — After more than a year, Mount Enterprise has municipal law enforcement on patrol.
Jon Randolph was sworn in earlier this week as city marshal by Municipal Judge Rand Cates, Cates said.
Randolph formerly worked as a patrol deputy for the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, the judge added.
Mount Enterprise has not had a city marshal since August 2018, when the City Council terminated former Marshal Parker Sweeney.
Sweeney has sued the city, its mayor, a councilman and former Municipal Court Clerk Rosena Becker-Ross, saying they violated the Texas Whistleblower Act. Sweeney accused Becker-Ross of telling him “that he needed to write more traffic tickets in order to keep his job with the city,” saying that he was fired after the city learned that he reported the traffic quota to the Texas Rangers.
Becker-Ross was convicted in April of unlawful traffic quotas and sentenced to six months’ probation and $2,000 in fines.
Sweeney filed his civil lawsuit in January in a Rusk County district court.
Attorneys for the defendants filed a motion Feb. 14, saying that their clients “generally deny each and every, all and singular, the allegations.”
Nothing else has been filed in the pending case since March, when attorneys asked that presiding Judge Guy Griffin grant official immunity to Mayor Harvey Graves and Councilman Johnny Fryman because they are agents and employees of the city of Mount Enterprise.
Griffin was appointed to preside over the case after District Judge Clay J. Gossett asked that he be recused.
No hearings have been set in the case.