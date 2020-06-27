Getting dirty has never been more clean fun.
The second annual Stars and Scars Offroad event, sponsored by the Kilgore Chamber of Commerce, kicked off Friday at Rabbit Creek Offroad Park on Post Oak Road with activities continuing today.
Along with a mud bog for all-terrain vehicles, a poker run, tug of war and more are planned. Food trucks also will be on site.
“Not every community has an offroad park,” Chamber President Jill McCartney said in 2019 before the first Stars & Scars Offroad event. “It’s a nice little gem that we have here.”
Cost for spectators is $30. Gates opened at noon Friday and remain open all today.
For information, go to www.kilgorechamber.com .