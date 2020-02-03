KILGORE — A biregional public safety training facility serving first responders from at least three dozen counties might be in Kilgore’s future.
An executive committee for the East Texas Council of Governments unanimously approved a resolution Thursday to seek grants to construct a new training academy for police, firefighters and paramedic/EMTs that would be operated by Kilgore College.
“Also, Homeland Security will be housed in there as a training point,” Gregg County Judge and ETCOG Executive Committee member Bill Stoudt said. “It’s going to be state of the art.”
The facility would serve members of ETCOG and the Ark-Tex Council of Governments — a total of 26 counties.
If built, Kilgore College would be able to use its facilities that currently houses the fire academy for other educational or administrative purposes, Stoudt said.
ETCOG is pursuing grants from multiple sources including the U.S. Department of Commerce, the Texas Department of Emergency Management, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Texas Workforce Commission, according to an executive committee agenda.
“Additional funding may also be solicited from local corporate partners benefiting from this facility for employee training such as Eastman Chemical, Christus Trinity Mother Frances, Halliburton, Martin Gas and Orgill,” according to the agenda.
ETCOG will also look to foundations interested in improving East Texas.
In his request, ETCOG Executive Director David Cleveland said that a multipurpose, multipartner facility might make the project attractive to multiple funding sources thereby reducing reliance on debt financing options.
“At (Thursday’s) meeting the ETCOG Executive Committee unanimously endorsed a Regional Public Safety Training Facility concept,” Cleveland said. “If and when the concept is fully realized it would support the ongoing needs of all of our first responders. I am happy to receive the full support of the Executive Committee, but please note this project is in its infancy at this time.”
The idea resulted from an Oct. 14 meeting of leaders from the college, the city of Kilgore and ETCOG.
The city would rely on the facility to provide training space for police, fire, paramedic and other city staff, while ETCOG wants to address office and meeting space expansion needs as well as its Regional 9-1-1 Dispatcher Program training, criminal justice and Homeland Security grant-writing workshops.