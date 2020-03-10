Multimillion-dollar upgrade planned at Gregg County landfill

A tentative plan for nearly $6 million in improvements to a Gregg County landfill crossed a legal hurdle Monday.
The Gregg County Commissioners Court approved a resolution that opens the door for Republic Services Inc. to improve its facilities on Four S Industrial Boulevard near Kilgore through a third-party bond financing technique allowed under a 41-year-old economic development tool.
Republic Services wants to use tax-exempt bonds to improve 29 of its solid-waste disposal facilities in the state, including up to $5.9 million in upgrades and expansion at its Gregg County landfill over the next three years, James Murphy with Republic said.
Among those projects are $6.9 million in improvements to its Jacksonville facility, $5 million to its Tyler facility and $5 million at its Mount Pleasant facility, according to a notice the company posted Feb. 21 in the News-Journal.
Not a penny would come from Gregg County tax coffers, authorities said.
Houston attorney Paige Abernathy with the Bracewell law firm that represents Republic told Gregg County commissioners in a statement, “The approval of the county is not to be construed as a representation or warranty or other undertaking of any kind by the county with respect to the bonds or the solid-waste disposal facilities, and the county will not be obligated to pay the bonds or otherwise incur any liability in respect thereof. Rather, the approval is to be granted solely for purposes of complying with Texas law and federal tax law.”
Republic has asked that Mission Economic Development Corp. issue $86 million in tax-exempt bonds this year to finance the costs for all of its projects in the state.
Having Mission EDC issue the bonds saves the company thousands of dollars versus issuing separate bond packages for each of the 29 projects that will require $480.9 million in bonds over several years, Ben Barker with the EDC said.
The Development Corporation Act of 1979 allows cities, counties or conservation and reclamation districts in Texas to issue industrial revenue bonds for the benefit of private companies for eligible projects within their jurisdiction, according to gov.texas.gov . Another governmental unit outside of the industrial development corporation’s jurisdiction may request the corporation to issue bonds on its behalf.
To meet federal and state laws, Republic needed county commissioners to approve the resolution Monday.
Lee McCormick with Mission EDC conducted a public hearing March 2 in Tyler about the revenue bonds to comply with the Internal Revenue Code, authorities said.
According to minutes from a Sept. 17 regular meeting of Mission EDC directors, McCormick said that with each $100 million transaction, the EDC expects about $185,000 for issuing the bonds and up to $25,000 annually based on the outstanding balance until maturity.
In other business, commissioners agreed to help the city of Lakeport make repairs on two streets.
Pct. 4 Road and Bridge crews will assist in patching rough areas on Ben Mitchell Street and with installing two culverts on Joe Burl Lane. The county is providing labor and equipment while the city will pay for any necessary materials including the culverts, Pct. 4 Commissioner Shannon Brown said.
Commissioners also renewed the appointments of three men — Dan Droege, Keith Honey and Dave Spurrier — on the Northeast Texas Regional Mobility Authority board of directors for additional two-year terms.
Their terms will expire Feb. 1, 2022. The board’s next regular meeting is at 1:30 p.m. March 17 at the Gilmer Civic Center, at 1218 U.S. 271 N. in Gilmer.
Retail fireworks sales also were approved for the San Jacinto Day fireworks period beginning April 16 and ending at midnight April 21. The order applies to fireworks sale permit holders only.
Commissioners also waived penalty and interest of $148.19 for late payment on a property owner’s 2018 and 2019 taxes.
The taxpayer, Aglyn Number Three LLC, requested the waiver because of an error by the Gregg County Appraisal District, said Tax Assessor-Collector Kirk Shields, who recommended the waiver.
Shields called the error “an oversight.”
According to state Property Tax Code Sec. 33.011(a), “the governing body of a taxing unit shall waive penalties and may provide for the waiver of interest on a delinquent tax if an act or omission of an officer, employee or agent of the taxing unit or the appraisal district in which the taxing unit participates caused or resulted in the taxpayer’s failure to pay the tax before delinquency …”