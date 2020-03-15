The Gregg County Historical Museum is preparing for an exhibit of items and images from the city of Longview’s centennial celebration in 1970.
Centennial banners, bowties, commemorative plates, newspaper clippings and other items have been gathered for the upcoming exhibit, which is being held as part of the city’s sesquicentennial in May.
Lindsay Loy, executive director of museum, is hoping to find more items from the centennial to feature in the exhibit that will run May 4 through June 15.
Along with artifacts from 1970 — including dresses on mannequins — the museum also will be showing off other Longview history notes.
“I’ll probably be running the 1937 Lobo football game ... when they first won the state championship,” she said. “It’s mostly just going to be stuff from the centennial.”
In particular, Loy is looking for more items or images from the Centennial Ball.
“I don’t have a lot of photos from centennial events, such as people in their outfits,” she said.
Anyone who has items they would like to provide for the exhibit, ideas about where to find them or has questions may call (903) 753-5840 or email Loy at director@gregghistorical.com .