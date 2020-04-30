Local museums won’t welcome visitors on the first day they’re allowed to reopen under a plan Gov. Greg Abbott presented this week, and some organizations that weren’t included in the initial order are adjusting their plans for the next couple of months.
“It was very vague for the performing arts. They didn’t really give the performing arts any direction,” said Michelle Norris, executive director of ArtsView Children’s Theatre in Longview. “We’re not a museum. We’re not a library.”
The organization also typically hosts summer camps, which also haven’t yet been addressed.
“It kind of puts us, as far as ArtsView, in a very strange place,” Norris said.
The LeTourneau University Belcher Center also is “unclear” about when its operations might resume, because it didn’t fall into the businesses outlined Monday for reopening and it wasn’t clear what would be included in the next phase, said Cody Bowen, senior director at the city’s largest performance venue.
“Our team has talked through countless variations of protective measures and procedures to protect ourselves and the public in attendance. We are also working on social distancing seat maps now based on the guidelines currently in place for movie theaters and churches,” Bowen said in an email response to questions. “My team is drawing up a step-by-step checklist of how we will check employees as they enter, work and exit any future events as well as what we will require of attendees as a venue and university under and in addition to government guidelines.”
The uncertainty affects four high school graduation ceremonies typically held at the Belcher Center and two dance recitals that had been planned at the facility in May.
“We have been discussing options with the four local high schools who normally have their graduation ceremonies at Belcher Center. We were all disappointed when we realized we were not included in this phase and uncertain if we will be in Phase 2, either,” Bowen said. “We can’t make promises to these amazing area seniors and their families with that kind of uncertainty. So, we are discussing virtual options we can help facilitate but have made no concrete plans so that those districts can look at their options and make the best decisions they can for their students.”
Discussions also are underway with the dance studios about what options are available to them.
“We are very hopeful that June will allow for some attendees, and although a full recital may not be possible, we have plans to make it look and feel like the real thing, just with limited rotating audience members,” Bowen said.
“With the local high schools and dance studios, our goal is simple: we are just trying to provide options and partner with them however we can to honor the hard work and dedication of their students, especially the seniors. The LeTourneau University Belcher Center is doing whatever we can to serve our community in these hard times,” he said.
While the governor’s order Monday allows museums to reopen Friday, local museums are first taking steps to make sure they can safely welcome visitors again.
Tiffany Nolan Jehorek, executive director of the Longview Museum of Fine Arts, said the museum will wait to open until May 12, when the Longview 150 Sesquicentennial Historic Landmarks show will be on display. The Gregg County Historical Museum has said it expects to open with its Sesquicentennial exhibit on May 12 or 13, as well.
“We need to put safety precautions in place,” Jehorek said, explaining that she’ll be using the next week or so to buy hand sanitizer, line up the necessary volunteers and install the next exhibit. Also, that means the historical museum and art museum would reopen at the same time.
At Kilgore College, spokesman Chris Craddock said the East Texas Oil Museum and Rangerette Museum would remain closed until further notice, “to take extra precautions.” College officials are reviewing the 64-page guide the governor’s office provided as they plan to open parts of the college “safely and methodically.”
ArtsView had just opened its production of “Aladdin and the Wonderful Lamp” in March when COVID-19 concerns began. Performances after opening night were canceled, with plans to reschedule the production. Now, the production has been finally canceled given the uncertainty going forward.
Norris said plans for summer camps are proceeding for now, but families have been warned they could be postponed, canceled or perhaps moved online depending on what happens after the governor’s next announcement for Phase 2, expected on May 18.
In the meantime, ArtsView already is staging an online musical, “The Show Must Go Online.” Also, Norris said ArtsView on Friday will launch registration for six online camps that will be held in May and June. More classes will be added later, she said. For information, go to artsviewchildrenstheatre.com .
“We’re trying to make (the online camps) more affordable for kids right now. A lot of our teachers aren’t taking pay for those camps we’re putting on, just so we can offer them,” Norris said.
Going forward, ArtsView will have to consider the financial feasibility of opening its facility to live audiences, for instance, considering possible restrictions on the number of people who might be allowed inside.
Still, it’s important to the organization to provide opportunities for children involved in ArtsView.
“We want to have creativity going on,” Norris said, and the online camps will help generate some revenue for the organization.
At the Belcher Center, Bowen said plans call for the concert “Yesterday and Today: The Beatles Interactive Experience” to take the stage in July as planned. It was rescheduled once when COVID-19 concerns developed, and Bowen said the Belcher Center will be prepared to reschedule it again, if necessary. Bowen said the university is “hopeful” the event “Bethel Music” will take place in August as planned.
“We all need a night of worship to lift our spirits and come together as a community and pray for our country and our world,” Bowen said.