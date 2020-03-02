The Longview Public Library on Monday celebrated the birthday of beloved American children's author, cartoonist and poet Dr. Seuss with a themed Music and Movement Mondays event.
Songs, stories and activities that celebrated Dr. Seuss were part of the musical exposure program.
In addition, the library has planned a birthday party for Dr. Seuss on Saturday. It is scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon and will include a short story time, cupcake decorating and raffles. For information, call (903) 237-1345.
According to seussville.com , Theodor Seuss Geisel was born on March 2, 1904, in Springfield, Massachusetts. His family and friends called the child of German immigrants Ted.
His first children's book was published in 1937 after being rejected by publishers 27 times.