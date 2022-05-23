Guests visit before the start of a performance by the East Texas Symphonic Band under the direction of James Snowden Monday, May 23, 2022, at the Teague Park amphitheater. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Lawn chairs along with a few wagons and blankets on Monday evening dotted the grass in front of the amphitheater in Longview’s Teague Park during the East Texas Symphonic Band’s Pops in the Park concert.
Guests listen to a performance by the East Texas Symphonic Band under the leadership of Dr. James Snowden Monday, May 23, 2022, at the Teague Park amphitheater. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Gray skies loomed as James Snowden led the all-volunteer band of about 65 musicians, which opened the free outdoor concert by playing the national anthem for a crowd comprised of music lovers of all ages.
“Greetings and welcome to the 34th annual Pops in the Park concert,” emcee Barnabas Bridgman said at the start of the show. “And the rain has held off, which is great.”
Other selections included “The Magnificent Seven,” “The Southerner,” “Stars and Stripes Forever,” John Williams in Concert and more.
Symphonic band board member Karen Maines said the group was looking forward to being able to play outside at Teague Park in what she called “one of those little hidden gems in the city.
“It’s just really nice to be able to feature that city park,” she said.
Maines said the concert was scheduled to be held at 7 p.m. to give people enough time to get home before dark.
The band’s next concert is scheduled for Oct. 9 at LeTourneau University’s Belcher Center.