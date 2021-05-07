The Roots in the Garden spring concert series returned Thursday to the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center.
The weekly concert series, which is a fundraiser for the arboretum, continues through June 3 on the stage at Water's Edge.
The concerts are "BYO everything," Arboretum President Anne Hugman said previously.
“Bring beverages of your choice, adult beverages, picnics, lawn chairs, blankets," she said. "It’s family friendly.”
Galaxy with Tim Womack will take the stage with classic rock next Friday.
A Broadway and show tunes night is set May 20 with Julie Forester Mangus and Friends. Covie the Band will perform Christian and pop music May 27.
New band Coconut Island with Chuck Dowden will finish up the series June 3.
Tickets are available on the Longview arboretum website, at the arboretum and at the gate the day of the concert. Adult tickets are $10 per person; children 12 and younger are $5 each; and children younger than 3 are admitted for free Gates open at 5 p.m,. and concerts will be held from 6 to 8 p.m.