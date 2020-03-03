More than 30 items have been donated for inclusion in the Longview sesquicentennial time capsule, according to the city, and there’s room for more donations.
Members of the city’s Historic Preservation Commission perused the items during their monthly meeting Tuesday in Longview.
Commission Chairman Jim Cogar presented a business card-size plate engraved in memory of Andrew George Khoury, a commissioner and time capsule subcommittee member who died Aug. 24.
The plate will be placed onto the capsule before its burial during a ceremony May 6.
The commission has asked residents, businesses, schools and organizations to provide items that will be placed into a 5-cubic-foot stainless steel capsule to be buried for 50 years.
Items already donated include a sesquicentennial Christmas ornament and cigar, a ceramic cookie and photos from Edible Art Specialty Cakes and Cookies LLC; a Bible from Emmanuel Baptist Church; pictures from the Longview NAACP Chapter; the R. Lacy Book; Spring Hill ISD flyers, brochure and a school newspaper; a yearbook from St. Mary’s Catholic School; a book authored by Anup Bhandari from Newgate Mission; and a Pine Tree Cumberland Presbyterian Church history book.
Choy has ordered protective plastic sleeves for photos and acid-free paper to separate paper documents and clippings, she said.
The city also has received helmets from Pine Tree and Spring Hill high schools and is awaiting helmets from Longview and Hallsville, Choy said.
“Is it anywhere near full?” commission member Mike Scott asked.
City Planner Angela Choy answered that it isn’t full, though she has yet to place items into the capsule.
The capsule will be buried outside Central Fire Station.