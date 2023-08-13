From staff reports
The city of Longview is inviting residents to a kick-off celebration Sept. 5 at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center for the annual National Night Out crime and drug prevention event.
During the event, residents will learn how to host a successful neighborhood party for the National Night Out event scheduled the first Tuesday in October, according to the city.
The city of Longview, the Longview Police Department, Longview Fire Department, Partners in Prevention and the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office coordinate National Night Out events each year.
Parties can be as simple as hanging out with friends and enjoying good food, according to the city. In the past, some parties have had pony rides, dunking booths, music and clowns.
“Take the first step in bringing your neighborhood closer together and making it a safer place by registering your party,” the city said in a statement.
“National Night Out unites communities and local law enforcement by holding annual parties to encourage neighbors to get to know their neighbors, to build a partnership between the police and the community, and to educate everyone on crime prevention,” the statement said. “All this is done with the main goal of creating a safer place to live.”
The National Night Out Kick-Off Party is set to start at 6 p.m. Sept. 5, while National Night Out parties are Oct. 3.
For information, visit LongviewTexas.gov/NNO .