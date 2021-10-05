At a cookout Tuesday evening on Marguerite Drive in Longview, 101-year-old Air Force veteran Charley Clayton got to hold his newest neighbor, 6-month-old Sadie Ann Whipple.
Clayton and baby Whipple are separated by more than a century, but bringing neighbors together was one of the goals of Tuesday's National Night Out party.
Sadie Ann's mother, Charity Whipple, 25, said her family moved to the neighborhood three months ago from Arkansas.
“We really liked the neighborhood immediately,” Whipple said, noting that her neighbors brought them food and made the family feel welcome.
National Night Out gave the Whipples a chance to meet all of their neighbors, including Clayton, who said he was thrilled to hold the baby, bouncing her on his leg.
“Isn’t this wonderful?” Whipple said as pictures were taken of the two.
“National Night Out is important for two reasons, one being that it gets the neighbors to know each other and come together within their respective communities,” said Longview police Chief Mike Bishop, who attended a party Tuesday on Garfield Drive. “And two, it allows us to go out and spend time with those neighborhoods and talk to them about some stuff they may be experiencing.”
About 70 National Night Out parties were held in Longview. The parties aim to unite communities and local law enforcement.
On Marguerite Drive, neighbors gathered not only to get to know each other better but also to celebrate Clayton’s birthday.
Organizer Bill Reed said the community meets every year and was excited to get back together after the 2020 event was canceled because of COVID-19.
“We’re a pretty tight knit community,” he said. “We got police officers here to answer questions.”
Brenda Lanier said the neighborhood is one of the safest in the city because its residents stick together.
“It’s very important to get to know your neighbors,” she said.
Latisha and Marcus Williams moved to the neighborhood about four years ago and said they like having their neighbor’s phone numbers and really getting to know each other.
“If you see something suspicious, you could call,” Latisha Williams said. “You don’t really see that a lot now.”
Bishop said police encourage residents to continue meeting after National Night Out to create strong communities.
It was a busy night for law enforcement across Longview as they attended neighborhood gatherings and talked with residents. Although National Night Out usually yields about 100 parties in neighborhoods across the city, Bishop noted there were fewer this year because of concerns surrounding the COVID-19 Delta variant.
Thrive Longview, the Boys and Girls Club of the Big Pines, Longview Child Development Center, Buckner Children and Family Services and others put together a large gathering behind Ware Elementary Elementary school on Garfield Street.
“I think anytime we get an opportunity to engage with the community, especially post-COVID, it’s great for the community to see us all working together as a unit,” Thrive Longview Executive Director Clent Holmes said.
Many children stopped by the games stations to try to win prizes and took turns inside the bounce house. Longview police and other organizations gave out safety materials and goody bags.
Buckner Children and Family Services Executive Director Shelly Smith said it’s important for local agencies to come together for a common purpose.
“It just shows an amazing ability for collaboration,” she said.