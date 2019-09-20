The Overton Brooks VA Medical Center will mark National POW/MIA Recognition Day at 10 a.m. today in the Education Center, Room 2W62, 510 E. Stoner Ave., Shreveport.
POW/MIA Recognition Day is commemorated on the third Friday of every September, a date not associated with any particular war. In 1979, Congress and the president passed resolutions making it official after the families of the more than 2,500 Vietnam War POW/MIAs pushed for full accountability.
Vietnam veteran Maj. Ronald Chatelain, U.S. Army (retired), Louisiana’s most decorated living combat veteran, will speak. The Barksdale Air Force Base Honor Guard will present the colors and conduct the Missing Man Table Ceremony.