Longview High School has been ranked as the top public high school in its metro area, according to a recent report. It also stacks up as one of the top 500 in the state.
The U.S. News and World Report 2021 Best High School rankings shows Longview High School as No. 1 in the Longview metro area and one of the top five campuses in the East Texas region.
In total, 1,524 schools were ranked statewide and 17,857 nationally. In addition to traditional high schools, the rankings encompass charter; magnet; and science, technology, engineering and math-focused schools.
Along with being No. 1 in the Longview metro area, Longview High School is ranked No. 329 in Texas and No. 3,916 nationally.
“We hold ourselves to the highest standards, so while it’s nice to see (these rankings) it’s not something that we’re going to put much stock in,” Longview Principal James Brewer said in a statement released Monday by the district. “Longview High School remains committed to providing the best possible education for all the young people in our care. Whether it’s to prepare them for the job force or academia, there are always ways we can improve. Our community deserves nothing less.”
The highest-ranked public schools are those in which students exceeded expectations in math and reading state assessments, earned qualifying scores on college-level exams and graduated in high proportions, according to U.S. News and World Report.
There are six ranking indicators used to produce an overall score: college readiness (30% of the ranking), college curriculum breadth (10%), math and reading proficiency (20%), math and reading performance (20%), underserved student performance (10%) and graduation rate (10%).
In Texas, Longview High School was ranked No. 410 in college readiness, 439 in college curriculum breadth, 670 in math and reading proficiency, 382 in math and performance and 400 in graduation rate.
Nationally, the high school was ranked No. 4,806 in college readiness, 5,364 in college curriculum breadth, 7,849 in math and reading proficiency, 4,485 in math and performance and 1,708 in graduation rate.
Longview High School students can take Advanced Placement courses and exams. The rate of students who participate in AP is 50%, according to U.S. News and World Report.
LISD Superintendent James Wilcox said the demographic data is a vital component to these rankings.
“It’s no great accomplishment for a highly-selective school to attain high honors, but when you help every student succeed regardless of their socio-economic challenges, that’s saying something,” Wilcox said. “It just goes to show the quality of the educators we have in Longview ISD, and what a tremendous community of families and local stakeholders that makes this possible.”
The report shows out of the 2,145 students enrolled at the high school, the total minority enrollment is 80%. The female population is 51% and the male 49%.
Breaking student enrollment down further, 39.1% are Hispanic, 35.6% are Black, 19.8% are white, 2.9% are two or more races, 1.9% are Asian, 0.6% are American Indian/Alaska Native and 0.2% are Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander.
Other schools in the Top 10 include White Oak High School in second followed by Gilmer, Spring Hill, Sabine, Pine Tree, Union Grove, Mount Enterprise, Henderson and Tatum high schools.
The Best High Schools rankings identify the country's top-performing public high schools by compiling data from the U.S. Department of Education and statewide math and reading level assessment tests and high school graduation rates. When applicable, U.S. News and World Report also used data from the College Board for AP exam data and from International Baccalaureate as the source for IB exam data.
To produce the rankings, U.S. News and World Report teamed up with global nonprofit RTI International.
For high schools to be ranked in any metro area, that metro needed to include three or more ranked high schools, according to the report. The metro rankings use the same methods as the national ones, but schools are grouped and re-ranked within their metropolitan areas when applicable.
All public high schools were eligible to be evaluated as part of the ranking and nearly all were evaluated in the process of calculating the rankings.
"U.S. News and World Report reviewed nearly 24,000 public high schools in all 50 states and the District of Columbia," U.S. News and World Report states on its website. "That number was reduced to approximately 17,860 schools that were eligible to be ranked. This is the total number of active public high schools that could be analyzed because they had 12th grade enrollment of 15 or greater during the 2018-2019 school year and had state assessment data available."
The full list of other top 17 schools in the Longview metro area includes:
|Total enrollment
|Longview metro area rank
|Texas Rank
|National rank
|State college readiness
|State college curriculum breadth
|State math and reading proficiency
|State math and reading performance
|State graduation rate
|White Oak High School
|413
|2
|368
|4,445
|708
|727
|306
|391
|336
|Gilmer High School
|708
|3
|395
|4,842
|705
|640
|500
|304
|882
|Spring Hill High School
|543
|4
|433
|5,280
|393
|286
|653
|1,022
|491
|Sabine High School
|433
|5
|455
|5,526
|674
|620
|520
|584
|688
|Pine Tree High School
|1,207
|6
|481
|5,880
|511
|378
|850
|757
|326
|Union Grove High School
|213
|7
|485
|5,924
|N/A
|N/A
|87
|97
|515
|Mount Enterprise High School
|119
|8
|509
|6,157
|593
|537
|780
|528
|1,278
|Henderson High School
|913
|9
|696
|7,923
|976
|1,029
|475
|312
|438
|Tatum High School
|472
|10
|773
|8,758
|N/A
|N/A
|392
|259
|1
|New Diana High School
|324
|11
|792
|8,953
|760
|718
|792
|1,148
|663
|Big Sandy High School
|206
|12
|853
|9,559
|824
|875
|993
|910
|771
|Overton High School
|134
|13
|859
|9,625
|N/A
|N/A
|471
|273
|1,020
|Ore City High School
|263
|14
|967
|10,533
|N/A
|N/A
|562
|402
|1,020
|Union Hill High School
|99
|15
|1,034
|11,139
|N/A
|N/A
|599
|556
|779
|Harmony High School
|324
|16
|1,102
|11,935
|N/A
|N/A
|588
|847
|400
|West Rusk High School
|347
|17
|1,154
|12,454
|N/A
|N/A
|939
|619
|740
|Gladewater High School
|504
|18
|1,211
|13,041
|N/A
|N/A
|983
|715
|755
Carlisle School in Henderson, the Dan Chadwick East Texas Charter Schools campus in Longview and Kilgore High School tied for the 19-21st spot.