The new Longview Arboretum and Nature Center needs garden tools, so some local gardeners are throwing it a shower.
The Northeast Texas chapter of the Native Plant Society of Texas will host the come-and-go "garden tool shower" from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the arboretum, 706 W. Cotton St., Longview.
All sorts of garden tools are needed for the fledgling arboretum, executive director Steven Chamblee said.
The "tool shower" will have a designated area in the visitor's center where guests may deliver shovels, rakes, hand tools, wheelbarrows, miscellaneous gardening implements or gift cards from garden centers or home improvement stores, Native Plant Society officials said.
And an often-seen feature of a wedding shower also will be available: a money tree for guests who aren't sure what to buy a new arboretum.
Chamblee said the arboretum's budget is limited right now, but for the property to become the premier showcase that organizers envision, an array of tools is needed.
Guests who donate tools will receive a day pass to visit the arboretum, with one pass available per family.
Games also are planned at the shower, along with light refreshments.
For information, go to facebook.com/npsotnortheasttexaschapter or call (903) 220-8234.