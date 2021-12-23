Nativity invitation offers community, lessons in faith

The sign at the end of the driveway at 804 E. Young St. offers a simple invitation: "Nativity Scene; Park and Enjoy."
What visitors find when they pull into the driveway and take a seat in the chairs positioned in front of the house turns out not to be so simple.
The Nativity scene is central, with Mary kneeling next to baby Jesus, but there's also Adam and Eve crafted from plastic Ken- and Barbie-like figures dressed in leaves, a small Noah's Ark sitting on a mountaintop and figures depicting other Biblical stories and how Christianity spread across the world to the Americas.
For some with the good timing to happen upon the house when Steve and Emma Ball are home, there's even more: the couple join their visitors so Steve Ball, smiling, can share the story of the Bible, with Emma nearby, sometimes addressing Steve as "my love" as they talk about the diorama.
"It's a Honduran tradition," Emma Ball said of the display.
The Balls — Steve is a professor at LeTourneau University — have been married a couple of years, after they met while Emma was visiting a mutual friends who also works at LeTourneau University. This year, a friend of hers, Martha Dias visited from Honduras before Thanksgiving and they decided to carry on the tradition here. Emma said she collected items used to make the diorama from around her yard and house and area antique stores, for instance.
The point, Emma said, is to tell people about the story of the Bible and to create community.
Steve helped, too.
"I didn't know what all this was going to involve," he said, smiling, describing how he helped by building a roof to cover the diorama.
"I kind of went along with it," he said, but then one night, he couldn't sleep. He went out and sat in front of the display.
"It all came to me," he said, that what they had built was a way to share with people what the Bible is about.
They've had a lot of visitors in the couple of weeks it's been up, they said.
"Everyone hears the gospel through Steve," Emma said.
Christmas lights help illuminate the display, which the couple said has not been vandalized in any way since they put it up.
But they're not worried about that anyway.
"God is in control of this," Emma said.
And the experience of speaking to people who stop at their house is something Steve enjoys.
"Just to be able to share with people what this is about is a gift itself," he said.