At the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, this is Steven Chamblee’s favorite time of year because “nature is waking up.”
“I love to see the trees budding, particularly the Japanese maples. I also love to see the perennials just starting to break their dormancy and swell and put out that rosette of leaves,” said Chamblee, who is the facility’s executive director.
On Thursday, Chamblee and a team at the arboretum worked to evaluate plants damaged from the winter storm and began positioning new plants for the spring.
Right now, the arboretum is filled with blooming tulips, some daffodils and evergreens. Arboretum staff worked to plant azaleas, camellias, gardenias, hollies and other plant varieties Thursday.
“We’re going to be planting over the next two days, and hopefully by Saturday afternoon almost all of these plants will be in the ground and we’ll have a wonderful spring coming up,” Chamblee said.
Spring will include a weekly concert series on Thursdays in May in which arboretum patrons will be invited to visit the arboretum to enjoy live music and take in the natural beauty of the landscape.
Chamblee said the arboretum already was undergoing “extensive bed renovations” this winter before the snow storm, which set staff members back a few weeks in terms of having everything ready. So many of the plants in the beds already would have changed or been replenished, despite the storm.
However, many plants still sustained damaged.
Chamblee said a tactic the arboretum is using to determine whether to save or cut back plants also can be used by homeowners.
“The most interesting thing about this whole winter was that we go 10 to 12 inches of snow, and it actually insulated the plants right near the ground,” he said. “As you look around, you’ll see that right next to the ground, the plants are green; they’re blooming; they’re fine. It’s the upper part that looks dead.”
Many people may be confused as to a plant’s vitality because the base of the plant looks healthy while the upper part does not, he said.
As he pointed to a plant with bright, green leaves at the base and brown leaves at the top, he said, “This is a good example of whether we should cut it back or not. The foliage up top looks completely toasted, but there’s some green on the stem; these plants naturally have green stems and you can see down low on the normal part how green they are. So do these have damage or not?”
He demonstrated cutting off a piece of the stem, then scraping off a bit of the outer layer. If the inside is green, the plant can be saved; if it’s brown, it should be cut back, he said. On the plant upon which Chamblee demonstrated, the stem showed to be brown with a hint of green around it. As summer heat sets in, he explained, it will kill the remaining plant. Chamblee said he planned to cut the plant back using sharp pruners to leave only the part of the plant that is viable.
With several days this month in which the temperature reached or neared 80 degrees, Chamblee said enough time has passed to know what plants can be saved at the arboretum and which should be cut back. The same can be said for many plants at people’s homes.
As spring arrives and the new and old plants begin to bloom, Chamblee said there will continue to be much for people to see in the arboretum. In addition to plants, he’s continued to add new features to the facility. For example, he recently sanded down and shellacked several Shumard oak logs. In the arboretum, they look like a nicely varnished tree stump on which a person can sit to enjoy nature’s beauty.
With new pavilions and working bathrooms in the garden, Chamblee is hoping to see many visitors this spring.
“There’s kind of a bareness to the winter that allows you to see what people call the bones of the garden,” he said. “Once it leafs out, a lot of it will become less defined. As far as visiting a garden and seeing what’s pretty in it, any day of the year you can find something.”