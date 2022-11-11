During Guy Kelley's career in the Navy, one of his jobs included chasing pirates.
Now, he teaches Pirates as a social studies teacher at Pine Tree High School, where he's worked since 2018.
That's what he'll be doing this Veterans Day — teaching — and, when he gets the chance, talking to students who might be interested in joining the military about his experiences.
Kelley grew up in Massachusetts, north of Boston. He knew he wanted to go to college, but the idea of taking on student loans was daunting, he said.
"I was drawn to the Navy because I wanted to see the world," he said, and start a career.
In the Northeast, military service doesn't carry the same weight as it does here in Texas. It's not really seen as positive or negative, Kelley said, and not as many students join when they leave high school. He said he was one of about three students to join the military in his graduating class of 800.
"It was harder than I expected simply because you spent so much time away from your family," Kelley said. He met his wife, Jessica, who is originally from Ore City, when they were both serving in the Navy. They married when he was 19, and they now have a 9-month-old son, whose name also is Guy.
"It wouldn't be something I would ever take back," Kelley said of the six years he served, from 2005-11. "I was a kid when I went into the Navy, and it taught me to grow up very quickly."
Serving in the military is a "major sacrifice," he said, but it's also one of the best things a person can do for himself if he's not sure what to do.
People who join the military take what's known as the ASVAB (Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery). The test helps determines the best jobs or paths for people when they enlist.
Kelley did well on the math portion, and that landed him in the field of cryptology. He worked as a cryptology technician, working on the ship's radar and equipment that helped keep the ship safe from missiles.
He was assigned to the USS Boxer in San Diego and was deployed three times to locations in the Middle East, working in the Arabian Gulf and off the coast of East Africa, for instance.
One of the things his students are intrigued hearing about is about his ship's efforts against piracy — including its involvement in rescuing Capt. Richard Phillips, the captain of the Maersk Alabama when it was captured by Somali pirates in 2009. The pirates held him hostage until he was liberated by Navy seals. Tom Hanks starred in a movie about the incident.
Kelley's ship, the Boxer, was in the area when Phillips' distress signal was received.
"We were there right on the spot," he said. Navy Seals were dispatched to the ship to perform their rescue operation.
He said he likes to tell his students he fought pirates, and they're surprised to find out piracy is a still a real occurrence.
"It's a big business for those people who usually come from countries that are super impoverished," he said.
Kelley didn't become a teacher as soon as he finished his service in the Navy. He went to work first in a different field and then went back to school several years later, using his military benefits, when he was 27.
"When I went back to school, I felt like I was doing something a lot of people might be scared to do at that age, to shift careers completely," Kelley said. "I tell the kids it's never too late to change, better yourself and put yourself in a better position."
He started his teaching career in 2018 at Pine Tree High School. His social studies designation means he's teaching classes in AP world history, psychology and AP psychology and sociology. He's also Pine Tree's Secondary Teacher of the Year this year.
"(Teaching) is the best. It's one of the best things I've done," Kelley said. "This is the most fulfilling, most rewarding job I could do."