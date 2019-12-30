Gregg County Elections Administrator Kathryn Nealy urged voters who haven’t gotten their voter certification card in the mail to contact her office.
The County Elections Office recently mailed out the orange-and-white cards to registered Gregg County voters.
The postal service has since returned several thousand cards that didn't reach the respective voter because of "bad addresses," Nealy said Monday.
"They may not have gotten registered to vote here (in Gregg County), or we don't have your new address," she said.
Voters must be registered by Feb. 3 to be eligible to participate in the March primaries, so anyone who hasn't received their certification card should call (903) 236-8458 soon, Nealy said.
"If you don't have a card, you need to call us," Nealy said.