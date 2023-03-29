A shooting Wednesday morning on Pine Tree Road in Longview forced the lockdown of a Pine Tree ISD campus.
Longview police said officers were called at about 9 a.m. to the 1800 block of Pine Tree Road in response to a shooting. Officers arrived and spoke with a victim who indicated the shooting occurred near Pirate Avenue.
"As an initial precaution, the Pine Tree campus close to the location went on lockdown," police said in a statement at about 10:45 a.m. "This has already been lifted due to authorities finding no ties to this incident to the school campus."
The victim was transported to a Longview medical center with non-life-threatening injuries, and police are on the scene and continuing the investigation.
Anyone with information about the shooting should contact the Longview Police Department at (903) 237-1110.