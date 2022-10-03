National Night Out parties are set to take place across the city of Longview and Gregg County on Tuesday.
National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.
According to the city of Longview, National Night Out unites communities and local law enforcement by holding annual parties to encourage residents to get to know their neighbors, to build a partnership between the police and the community and to educate residents about crime prevention.
A kick-off event in August at the Longview Exhibit Center provided information for residents about how to properly prepare, plan and execute successful neighborhood parties.
Police spokesman Brandon Thornton on Monday said 85 parties throughout the city and county are scheduled for Tuesday. In comparison, 70 parties were held in 2021 across the city and county. NNO parties were canceled altogether in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and safety concerns.
Many of the parties are scheduled to begin late afternoon or early evening; however, some of them are earlier.
Thornton said the number of parties in the area could have risen because of the city's effort to promote National Night Out. Along with the kick-off event, the city has on several occasions promoted the night at other events, online and at City Council meetings.
"We've tried to advertise it a little bit more ... tried to get the number of neighborhood watch parties back up," Thornton said.
The largest number parties to date Thornton could recall was one year when the city and county had 133 registered.
"That was prior to COVID," he added.
A full list of registered National Night Out parties and a map are available for residents online. Find it and more information at www.longviewtexas.gov/nno.