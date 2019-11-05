Nearly double the number of people who cast early ballots during early voting that ended Friday evening went to the polls by Election Day afternoon in Gregg County, an election official said Tuesday.
As of 2:30 p.m., 3,090 voters had voted on Tuesday, Assistant Elections Director Jennifer Briggs said. That contrasts with the 1,626 county residents who took part in early voting out of a total registration of 69,287 eligible voters. The polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Briggs said there have been no major glitches at the polls, but she said some check-in sites have lost internet connections — but only for a few seconds.
"Sometimes, it's a matter of a few clicks" to restore the connection, Briggs said.
"If they can't check you in, they have to do it manually," she said.
Briggs said there have been no issues with the booths, where voters are able to print out a sheet that gives a record of how they voted.
Gregg County voters went to the polls Tuesday to decide 10 statewide amendments and an issue in the Liberty City area: a 1.5% sales tax to support the Sabine Fire Department.