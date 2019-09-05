TYLER — Nearly 1,000 workers will be hired in Gregg County to work on the 2020 U.S. Census — and thousands more across East Texas, the U.S. Census Bureau says.
The U.S. Census Bureau is planning to open a regional headquarters in Tyler to serve 33 Northeast Texas counties.
In Gregg County, the Census Bureau says it will need at least 970 workers, and at least 1,518 workers in Smith County.
Dennis Johnson, the deputy regional director for the Denver/Dallas region, said those numbers are minimums, and the bureau will try to recruit more.
The Tyler office will employ 40 to 50 people who handle administrative tasks like payroll. Thousands more will serve Northeast Texas and report to the Tyler office during the peak of census season.
“We’ll be doing (recruiting) starting December or January, and a lot of those folks will work on some of our operations to work with households that haven’t responded, to make sure we have a complete count of everyone,” Johnson said.
“Some of our workers will be going to places like nursing homes and correctional institutions and places where people live in a congregate situation and assisting those organizations to get a complete count of their residents,” he said.
The U.S. Constitution requires the census survey to be taken every 10 years. The results help determine federal funding for areas across the country, and help officials draw election districts ranging from City Council to U.S. Congress.
Households will receive reminder cards about the census survey in March and will be able to fill out the census survey online, by mail or by phone. The phone survey will be available in 12 languages in addition to English.
“Don’t just answer the census, but be a part of it, whether it’s working for us or putting the word out to any groups or organizations that they belong to,” Johnson said.
“We just want to encourage everyone to take it to heart and do what they can to support the effort,” he said.