A student at Ned E. Williams Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19 on Aug. 10, but the district was not informed until Friday, Longview ISD said in a written statement.
The student was sent home Friday after the campus was notified and does not have any siblings on other campuses, according to the district.
On Thursday, the district announced four other confirmed cases. Two cases were Longview High School virtual students, one at Foster Middle School and another at Hudson PEP Elementary School.
The district is cleaning and sanitizing all areas the students on campuses had contact with.
The Texas Education Agency requires districts to notify their local health department if someone with lab-confirmed COVID-19 was on a campus.
Additionally, the district must close off areas heavily used by the COVID-19 patient until the areas can be disinfected, unless more than three days have passed since that person was on campus.
Also according to TEA, districts must notify all staff and families of all students in a school if a case is confirmed among anyone who participates in any on-campus activities.