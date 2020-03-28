For Will Ruegg, necessity isn’t just the mother of invention. It’s also where he and his wife, Pat, put others before themselves.
Pat runs Lil Thai House in downtown Longview with Will’s help, but last week they added sewing masks to help local health care workers to their daily menu. Now, they’ve expanded to making masks on a 3D printer given to Will about six months ago.
“The restaurant is not making much money,” Will said, referencing how restaurants have been affected by COVID-19 restrictions. Restaurants can serve only takeout customers. “If we can’t make money, we might as well do service. At least we’re doing something rather than sitting still and stressing about stuff we can’t control.”
His wife has a degree in fashion and design, he said, and is an excellent seamstress who leads their efforts to sew cloth masks for people who need them. With the help of a friend, he found a file online from which he could make the masks on his 3D printer. He’s using a plastic material called polyactic acid that is essentially cornstarch, he said.
It can be bleached and reused, and it has a slot in which to place a filter. It’s also biodegradable.
“It just accepts a little cartridge filter,” he said, explaining that the respirator masks would help filter harmful substances from the air.
Demand has been high for both the cloth masks and the 3D printed masks, he said, adding that he’s heard from people who work at various local health care facilities about the need for more masks.
The 3D-printed masks have places to run material through to attach the mask to a person’s face.
“I’ll be putting elastic on them,” Ruegg said. “Finding elastic is kind of hard right now. Everybody’s gone crafter-crazy.”
He and his wife have been using hair-ties, but even those are starting to disappear, he said.
The 3D-printed masks aren’t a “speedy process.” They take about six to seven hours to print per mask.
Some people have suggested he charge for the 3D masks.
“For us, it’s just an opportunity to do something. We’re always trying to find something to get out of our own funk,” Ruegg said. “Whether this is the mom-and-pop-calyspe, whether we’re going to lose our business, it doesn’t matter. You just do what you need to do and shift over, shift over to what will help the most and fill the need.”