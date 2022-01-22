An excited buzz filled the gym of the Alpine Church of Christ on Saturday afternoon as Cub Scouts of Pack 621 and parents prepared for the annual Pinewood Derby.
The cars are regulated on size, weight and other factors, but they can be designed to reflect racers’ personalities.
Cub Scouts classified as Lions, Tigers, Wolves and Bears (usually grades kindergarten through third), as well as American Heritage Girls members, compete in heats. The derby ends with an overall race for the winners in the different classifications.
Scouts were quick to give a howl, roar or other indicative shout when their respective den was called upon to race.
Tiffany Angus, leader of Bear Den 6, said she has been involved with Scouting for almost 20 years and said this year’s derby turnout was great.
“Most of our pack participated, and I think they all enjoyed it,” she said.
Hudson Stowers, 8, placed second within his den and said it felt good to receive a trophy. He said he worked on his car with his father.
Before the races started, Cub Scouts were given a chance to vote for cars in various categories such as funniest design, most creative, most realistic and more.
Staton Robinson, 8, modeled his car after a purple 1974 Dodge Challenger and won for most realistic design.
Davian Harper, 9, won first place in Bear Den 6.
He enthusiastically chatted about how he won first place this past year when he was a Wolf and went on to win “the whole entire cup.”
“I’m hoping that I win the cup up there that is for the whole thing,” Davian said.
His wish came true, as he again was later named overall winner.
Angus said the derby provides the children with a good opportunity to learn skills while also getting to make something with their parents.
“It’s definitely an opportunity to work together with their child and build something together and make memories,” she said.