Gregg County court reporters will see salary raises of nearly $13,000 as a response to shortages across East Texas.
124th District Court Judge Alfonso Charles told commissioners Monday that two felony courts in the county are currently without court reporters which has necessitated the use of substitutes. Two months ago the county posted job listings for court reporter positions and since then, it has received zero qualified applicants, he added.
Salaries throughout the state, but specifically in Region 10 which covers Northeast Texas, in counties similar to the size of Gregg County average $86,500, he explained.
"Gregg County's current average salary is $70,000 and if you take out our highest paid court reporter, it’s $67,000," Charles said. "Gregg County has the two lowest paid district court reporters in the region."
Based on that, the Board of Judges proposed a salary for all court reporters for the coming fiscal year of $82,500. If approved, Charles said the board would reconvene next year to request an additional amount to keep the county competitive with other regions. He said he believed the new salary would help him and 188th District Court Judge Scott Novy secure a qualified court reporter.
A request was also made to raise the rate of substitute court reporters from $375 a day to $425 a day. The going rate for substitute court reporters in East Texas is about $400 a day with many charging even more than that, he said. It's difficult to find those that will agree to work a jury trial, as many prefer working daily dockets, he said.
"But if we’re gonna move criminal cases so we have court reporters, we’re gonna need to be able to pay substitute court reporters who are willing to do jury trials and for that I think it’s gonna take us the $425," Charles said.
County Judge Bill Stoudt told commissioners the county had already lost two court reporters who left for higher paying jobs due to lack of pay.
Pct. 2 Commissioner Ray Bostick asked if Charles expected the salary adjustment to help get the missing positions filled and he said he did. He added he'd already heard from one potential candidate who said if the pay increase was approved, she would be interested in the position.
"But it's only the first step," Charles said. "We've discussed we'll have to come back next year and the year after to make sure we keep up the pace."
Pct. 3 Commissioner Floyd Wingo asked that if the state averages $86,500, why the county was not moving up to that figure.
"It's not a lot of money," Wingo said.
Charles said in the interest of making a reasonable request, $82,500 was the figure the board came to but that if commissioners wanted to go up to the state average he didn't think anyone would complain.
Bostick asked Charles if he knew what next year's adjustment might look like and he said it would potentially move up about $5,000 so that by fiscal year 2026, it would be in the $95,000 range.
"So if this year's adjustment is more than you proposed, next year's would be less than anticipated?" Bostick asked.
Charles confirmed that was correct and added it was a trend throughout for most counties to pay their court reporters the same amount, regardless of experience. Pct. 1 Commissioner Ronnie McKinney asked if the judges could "live" with the $82,500 proposal and Charles agreed.
The salary increase was approved unanimously and without opposition.
In other business, the county also renewed $72,000 annual contracts with four of its indigent defense attorneys — Zachary Austin, Edward Choy, Barrett Hunt and Molly Larison.
Wingo asked why indigent defense attorneys were making more than assistant district attorneys to which Stoudt told him there was a $250,000 grant included in the coming budget to adjust those salaries. District Attorney John Moore said he would be presenting the information to commissioners Monday.
McKinney commended the work of the indigent defense attorneys and their proficiency in always knowing the names of their defendants, what the cases were and were always present to stand with defendants.
County Court at Law 1 Judge Angie Konczak said all of the long-time attorneys are always professional and prepared when they come to court.
The county is also set to move forward with an electronic bonding system known as eBONDS. Sheriff Maxey Cerliano said the agreements with Genesis eBONDS Licensing and Govolution Master Service would come at no cost to the county and would allow family members and/or defendants to contact bondsman and file a bond electronically.
"They can actually do everything electronically and when (the bond is) executed at the jail then the inmate will be given instructions as to where he needs to report to the bonding company," Cerliano said.
Counties across the state already utilize electronic bonding systems, with the nearest being Smith County, he said. While there is normally a $10 fee assessed to the bonding company, that fee will be passed through to the inmate or family, resulting in no charge to the county, he said.
Bostick asked what local bond companies thought of the new approach and Cerliano said many of them are already familiar with it based on business done with Smith and other neighboring counties.
"There’s been no pushback," Cerliano said. "And the eBOND company is going to provide training to the bond companies and has even offered to do that individually at their offices so they’re good to go."
Wingo said the system would be a big benefit to the jail system and the item was approved unanimously.