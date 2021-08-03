As East Texas families prepare for the start of school, many community organizations and churches are stepping forward to offer assistance.
Several back-to-school giveaways of supplies, backpacks and shoes are planned over the coming days along with some community events.
Here's a look at places in the Longview area that have made plans to offer events:
Friday, Aug. 6: For Rusk County residents, the Annual Yates Park Curbside School Supply Train is planned from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 6 at Henderson Civic Center, 1005 Texas 64 in Henderson. There will be free school supplies on a first-come, first-served basis. The giveaway is open to all Rusk County residents. Children must be present with an adult at the drive-thru giveaway.
Saturday, Aug. 7: Thrive Longview and various churches are partnering Aug. 7 to host a Community Family Event to provide free shoes to pre-K through 12th grade students. The event is scheduled from noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 7 at Thrive Longview, 600 W. Garfield Drive. There also will be food and activities at the event. Families must pre-register for shoes at bit.ly/3yqvu7E.
Saturday, Aug. 7: Three Girls Nutrition is planning a Back to School Bash from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 7 at 174 Beechwood Drive in Longview. There will be a school-supply drive, entertainment, vendors, raffles, food trucks, children's activities and more.
Saturday, Aug. 7: West Loop 281 Church of Christ, 4408 W. Loop 281 in Longview, will have a Back to School Backpack Giveaway from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 7. The church will distribute free backpacks filled with school supplies.
Saturday, Aug. 7: Love Big Sandy Project is planning its seventh annual Back to School Bash from 9 a.m. to noon on Aug. 7 at Big Sandy High School, 401 N. Wildcat Drive in Big Sandy. There will be free backpacks, school supplies, haircuts, eye screenings, dental and hygiene kits, games, food and more.
Sunday, Aug. 8: Rosewood Funeral Home, 401 N. Fifth St. in Longview, is hosting a Back 2 School Bash from noon to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 8. School supplies and backpacks will be given away; there also will be free food, games and bounce houses. The event is sponsored by J.K. Anderson Funeral Group LLC.
Aug. 12: A Back to School Bash hosted by 2Brothers Party Rental is planned from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 12 at 2402 N. Longview St. in Kilgore. There will be a limited amount of free school supplies along with vendors and food.
Aug. 13: Fre'Duh's Scratch Kitchen, 401 S. Mobberly Ave. in Longview, is planning to give away 50 backpacks and school supplies from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 13. There also will be free nachos and a bounce house for children.
Various days/times: Legacy Closet offering Back to School Shopping Days for foster and adoptive parents. The nonprofit organization provides free clothes, shoes, school supplies and more to foster families and adoptive families. Families should book a time to visit Legacy Closet during the Back to School Shopping Days, which are scheduled from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Aug 3; 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 6; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 7 and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 8. Legacy Closet. For foster and adoptive families looking to reach Legacy Closet, send the organization a message through Facebook at facebook.com/LegacyClosetLongview/.