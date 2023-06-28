A malfunctioning pump along with damage from a recent storm are keeping one of Longview's two public pools closed with no timeline for reopening.
Ingram Pool at 1400 N. 10th St. opened earlier this month for the start of swim season but closed days later because of an issue with a booster pump on the chlorine generation system, said Seth Pyle, acting Parks and Recreation director.
Before that part could be replaced, a storm June 16 knocked out power to the pool and damaged one its shade structures.
Power is required to circulate the water and operate filtration, Pyle said.
"The pool is totally green since (water) hasn't been circulated, 'cause you can't do anything without electricity," he said. "With the temperatures being the way they are, it'll turn the pool green quickly."
Electricity was finally restored Tuesday, after which the city contacted ChlorKing, the company it leases the pool equipment from.
"We just spoke with them (Tuesday), so this is really the first time we've tried to turn the system back on," Pyle said.
Once the new pump arrives, it will need to be installed and the entire pool up and running before it can open, he said.
Since the replacement pump is part of the city's lease agreement with ChlorKing, the repair will not cost anything.
The same can't be said for the shade structure.
Pyle said he believes heavy winds from the storm likely sheared off one of the supports used to hold up the structure and caused it to break.
Unlike the pump, the shade structures aren't leased and were purchased from a different manufacturer. Without knowing what's needed for repairs, Pyle said it's unclear how much it will cost.
He estimates it will take about a week for the new pump to arrive after which it will have to be installed.
There's no definitive timeline for when Ingram Pool might reopen.
The Longview Swim Center recently underwent repairs and is open. However, its lap pool will remain closed for the rest of the season for "necessary repairs."
The swim center, at 1111 W. Fairmont St., is open 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and Saturday and Sunday during swim season.
Admission is $2 for children 3 through 17, $3 for adults 18 and older and free for children 2 and younger.