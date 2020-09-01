Longview-area efforts have helped thousands in South Louisiana in the days after Hurricane Laura wreaked havoc after coming ashore as a powerful Category 4 storm.
One Love Longview and J-STAR Ministries has been helping get supplies and donations to about 5,000 people in Lake Charles, Louisiana, and nearby Dequincy, towns near the Gulf Coast and the Texas state line. Downtown Lake Charles took a heavy hit, with widespread destruction from Laura’s devastating winds. Roofs were peeled off, buildings were destroyed, and lampposts were tossed into the streets.
“The response from the community has been absolutely incredible,” One Love Longview co-founder Amanda Veasy said Monday.
Veasy said the organization was tagged in posts to help, and she said the community responded.
“The day before the hurricane hit we were already collecting bottled water,” she said.
Patrick Johnson, co-founder of One Love Longview and founder of J-STAR Ministries, said that at about 3 a.m. Friday after the hurricane hit, he and another volunteer drove to Lake Charles with a trailer of supplies.
“I’ve been doing disaster relief for probably 20 years,” Johnson said, including Hurricane Katrina, Hurricane Harvey and others across the country over the years. “I have a heart for people in general, people in need ... I knew I had to go.”
Johnson said he partnered with Dr. Russell Ledet, who he saw featured on Good Morning America the Monday before the storm made landfall. Ledet worked as a security guard at Baton Rouge General and returned several years later to the hospital as a medical student.
“He has a great story,” Johnson said.
Ledet is also a co-founder of The 15 White Coats, a group of medical students with a mission to lead, inspire and support their communities, particularly children. A series of photos depicting the 15 black medical students in their white coats standing in front of a former slave quarters went viral in 2019, leading to the creation of the group.
Ledet was gathering supplies to help his hometown of Lake Charles following the hurricane.
“After I saw him on Good Morning America, I took a chance and I contacted him,” Johnson said.
Johnson sent Ledet a message on social media. Ledet replied within about two minutes.
“We met up with him down there,” Johnson said. “He came in with a U-HAUL with about $5,000 worth of supplies — generators, you name it.”
Throughout the day, they were able to help distribute the six pallets of donated water, food, toys, clothes and other items.
“We were there for about three hours, got soaked in the rain,” Johnson said. “What we had left, we loaded up and took to Dequincy.”
Johnson said this was one of the hardest relief efforts he’s been a part of and several people who were there became emotional about the devastation. Some could be without power for a month, Johnson said.
“We prayed with and for them,” he said. “People are hurting ... We laughed and cried together.”
Johnson is already looking to return to Louisiana with more supplies to other towns this Friday. He has been in touch with police in Winnfield, north of Alexandria, to coordinate. They plan to distribute donations at the high school in town.
Veasy said the efforts were possible because of generous donations from people in Longview.
“We’re stronger together,” Johnson said. “Longview people saw a need, and needs were met.”
The Kilgore Police Department is also organizing donations to drive to Louisiana.
The department is accepting non-perishable food items, tarps, bottled water, baby wipes, diapers, canned goods and gasoline cans with fuel on Wednesday. Kilgore Police Chief Todd Hunter said they would not be accepting monetary donations.
“The food drive was arranged by some citizens and one of our officers,” Hunter said. “We will have police staff involved and escorting them into the area.”
Items can be dropped off from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the police department, 909 N. Kilgore St. in Kilgore.