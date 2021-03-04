Neiman Marcus on Thursday announced it has found buyers for its Longview and Las Colinas distribution facilities, with the deal expected to close later this month.
The company said the Longview center, which is in the Longview Business Park near Interstate 20, will continue to operate through the 2021 holiday season, while Las Colinas will stay open through fall 2022.
Neiman Marcus did not name the buyer of the Longview facility.
"We intend to use the proceeds from these sales to reinvest in our supply chain, improving our speed to customer and speed of replenishment, adding additional capacity in key markets, and investing in technology that increases efficiency," a statement from the company said. "We also intend to expand our Pinnacle Park facility in Dallas ... and our East Coast Distribution Center facility in Pittston, (Pennsylvania)."
The Longview Economic Development Corp. website says the local distribution facility employs 252 people. Neiman Marcus said employees who lose their jobs as a result of the closing will be eligible for severance.
"We intend to retain a team of current Longview associates to manage logistics for the organization remotely. Additionally, once the expansion of our Pinnacle Park facility is complete, we anticipate additional employment transfer opportunities for some of our existing associates at Las Colinas and Longview. We also intend to facilitate hiring events with local Longview employers as the closing date nears to assist affected associates."
"This was a difficult decision to make as we have been part of the Longview community for many years and appreciate our long-standing relationship."
Neiman Marcus was the first business to locate in the Longview Business Park in 1996. The company announced this past year that it had put the facility up for sale.