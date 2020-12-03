Gregg County saw one of its highest single-day increases of COVID-19 on Thursday as public health officials announced 60 new confirmed cases in county residents.
The county’s cumulative total of confirmed cases since the virus started spreading in the county in March increased to 3,416, which continues a recent string of large numbers of new cases.
The increase appeared to be the highest truly single-day increase in confirmed cases in the county since Aug. 7 when the Gregg County Health Department announced 89 new cases of COVID-19.
Regional health organization the Northeast Texas Public Health District, known as NET Health, has since taken over reporting coronavirus data for Gregg County. The health district also provides disease surveillance for Anderson, Henderson, Rains, Smith, Van Zandt and Wood counties.
On Nov. 16, a Monday, NET Health reported 80 new Gregg County cases from the previous weekend. On Nov. 23, also a Monday, the district reported 61 new cases from the previous weekend. This week, NET Health reported 84 new cases on Monday going back through Thanksgiving Day.
On Thursday, confirmed recoveries and COVID-19 deaths in Gregg County were unchanged from the previous day at 2,499 and 67, respectively.
The county on Thursday had 850 confirmed active cases of COVID-19, and Gregg County Jail active inmate cases rose by four to 14.
In Smith County, NET Health reported 28 new confirmed cases and no new recoveries or deaths. The county has had 6,113 cumulative confirmed cases, 4,203 recoveries and 138 fatalities.
On Thursday, there were 242 patients with confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 being treated at Tyler hospitals, up seven from the previous day.
A case is considered probable when a person receives a positive result from a rapid test that is not then laboratory confirmed.
There were 1,772 confirmed active cases in Smith County on Thursday and 19 active cases in Smith County Jail inmates.
The Texas Department of State Health Services on Thursday reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 in Harrison County residents and no additional deaths.
The county has had 1,256 cumulative cases and 46 deaths connected to the virus.
The state reported no new cases of the coronavirus in Rusk County and one additional death. The county has had 1,245 positive cases, according to the state, and 35 COVID-19 deaths.
Upshur County’s coronavirus cases increased by 10 for a cumulative total of 629, and the county’s deaths remained at 22.