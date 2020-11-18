COVID-19’s recent resurgence in Gregg County continued Wednesday as public health officials announced four new confirmed virus deaths in the county and 47 additional confirmed cases.
Regional health organization the Northeast Texas Public Health District, known as NET Health, reported the county’s confirmed deaths increased from 61 to 65. The number did not include 43 deaths for which coronavirus is the probable cause.
NET Health on Wednesday also reported Gregg County’s community spread level of COVID-19 remained at “substantial” with a seven-day rolling rate of new virus cases substantially higher than the previous week.
The health district has been weekly updating a map that shows community spread levels in Gregg and the six other counties it serves. On Wednesday, the map for the previous week showed a seven-day rolling rate of 60.05 COVID-positive cases based on population. Rates of 35 and above are considered substantial community spread, which signifies large-scale, uncontrolled community transmission, according to NET Health. Smith, Henderson, Rains, Wood and Van Zandt counties also had substantial levels of community spread of the virus.
Gregg County’s 47 new confirmed cases brought its cumulative total to 3,059, which does not include 1,487 probable cases in county residents. A positive result from a rapid test that is not laboratory confirmed is considered a positive case.
In the past week, Gregg County has seen its highest single-day increases in virus cases since early August, with two days of 50 or more new cases and 80 new confirmed cases this past weekend.
On Wednesday, there were 673 confirmed active cases in Gregg County, 885 probable cases and four active cases in Gregg County Jail inmates. Recoveries in the county remained at 2,321 after an increase of 94 announced Tuesday.
NET Health on Wednesday announced nearly 145 new confirmed cases in Smith County residents but no new confirmed deaths in the county.
With the new cases, the county’s confirmed cumulative case county increased to 5,573, which does not include 3,204 probable cases in county residents.
Confirmed recovery numbers were one less than reported the previous day by NET Health at 3,810. Confirmed deaths remained at 129, which does not include 59 deaths for which the coronavirus is the probable cause, according to NET Health.
Hospitalizations in Tyler, which have spiked in recent days, on Wednesday were at 191 for patients with confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19, down from 214 on Tuesday.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims on Wednesday reported just five new cases in his county and no new recoveries.
The county has had 1,203 total confirmed cases, 1,067 recoveries and 35 coronavirus-related deaths. On Wednesday, the county had 101 known active cases.
The state on Wednesday reported 7 new cases of the coronavirus in Rusk County and no additional deaths. The county has had 1,146 positive cases, according to the state, and 29 COVID-19 deaths.
Upshur County’s coronavirus cases remained unchanged from the previous day for a cumulative total of 573, and the county’s deaths remained at 17.
Statewide
Texas is sending medical staff to overworked hospitals by the thousands — more now than at any point during the pandemic — as a worsening surge of cases leaves virus patients waiting for beds and large public buildings were ordered shut Wednesday in one West Texas city where fire officials are building shelves to store the dead.
More doctors and nurses may still be needed as Texas rapidly accelerates toward 8,000 hospitalized COVID-19 patients for the first time since a deadly summer outbreak.
“We're in trouble,” said Dr. Ron Cook, the heath authority in Lubbock County, which is averaging more than 450 new cases a day over the past week.
He would not rule out the county of 320,000 residents soon needing mobile morgues like the border city of El Paso, where jail inmates have begun earning $2 an hour to transport bodies amid a skyrocketing number of virus deaths. "We’re close. The fire department has made some shelving units for us. We’ve gone to extra efforts to try to find more space,” Cook said.
Texas has sent hundreds of additional doctors and nurses to Lubbock to staff overflow medical tents outside hospitals and relieve weary frontline workers. The mayor Wednesday ordered the closure of large municipal facilities through the end of the year but said he would not lockdown businesses, which Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has prohibited.
As the number of cases in Texas soar, Abbott has shown no appetite for retreating to shutdown measures as he did this summer when hospitalizations were on a similarly bleak trajectory. He scheduled a news conference in Lubbock for Thursday, his first about the virus since September.
Worries about the rising caseloads extended far beyond West Texas.
More than 5,400 extra medical personnel have been deployed across Texas, said Lara Anton, a spokeswoman for the Texas Department of State Health Services. That doesn't capture the waves of extra help surging into Texas, as the military and volunteer outfits have also dispatched extra hands to America's second-biggest state.
Texas has seen more than 20,140 virus deaths to date, the second highest in the county, according to researchers from Johns Hopkins University. Over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases has increased by nearly 3,300, an increase of more than 50%.