Gregg County’s seven-day rolling rate of COVID-19 infection has dropped 31% since Wednesday, according to data released Monday by the Northeast Texas Public Health District.
From Wednesday to Monday, the rate in Gregg County dropped from 4.84 to 3.34. The health district’s minimal community spread window consists of a rate of between zero and 10 and indicates evidence of isolated cases or limited community transmission, that cases are underway and that there is no evidence of exposure in large, congregate settings.
Gregg County continues to have the second lowest seven-day rolling rate of new infections in NET Health’s seven-county jurisdiction, next only to Anderson County’s level of 1.97.
Overall active cases in Gregg County increased by 10 since Wednesday, now at 172 active cases compared to 162 active cases reported this past week. There were 11 total — nine confirmed and two probable — new cases of COVID-19 recorded in the county since Wednesday’s report.
Only two counties in NET Health’s seven-county jurisdiction remain at a moderate spread level, which represents a seven-day rolling rate of 10 to 35. According to Monday’s data, Wood County remains highest in the area at a level of 13.17, while Van Zandt is at 12.11.
Just two months ago, in the week ending Sept. 23, each county had levels of community spread that were substantial — or 35 or more new cases per week adjusted for population.
The level of community spread is determined by taking the average number of all COVID-19 positive cases from the previous seven days. That number is then divided by the population of the county and multiplied by 100,000.
There have been 19,449 COVID-19 cases in Gregg County since the pandemic began, with 18,997 patients recovered, according to NET Health.
Three Gregg County jail inmates had an active diagnosis of COVID-19, according to NET Health’s data on Monday, and there were no deaths reported on Monday.
On Monday, there were 98 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the state’s 19-county Trauma Region G, nine more than the number of patients reported on Wednesday. Of COVID patients hospitalized, 40 of those were in ICUs and 16 patients were on ventilators. In the first half of September, hospitalizations reached 822, the highest number of single-day COVID-19 hospitalizations in the region since the pandemic began.
In Gregg County, 53.02% of people age 5 and older had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, while 46.69% 5 and older had been fully vaccinated, according to the state. State data shows 87.32% of people 65 and older had been vaccinated with at least one dose as of Monday, while 80.62% of that population had been fully vaccinated.
As of Nov. 4, children 5 to 11 years of age are included in vaccination numbers and rates.