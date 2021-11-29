Aladdin Shafer receives a Moderna COVID-19 vaccination from firefighter/paramedic William Perry of the Longview Fire Department, on Monday January 11, 2021, during a COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic for individuals in the first tier of the state’s vaccination program. Gregg County continues to have the second lowest community spread level rate in NET Health’s seven-county jurisdiction, next only to Anderson’s level of 1.97.