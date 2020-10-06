Public health officials on Tuesday announced another COVID-19 death in a Gregg County resident along with 14 new confirmed cases of the virus.
Regional health organization the Northeast Texas Public Health District, known as NET Health, said the county’s new cases brought its total to 2,328 since the first case in March. The county has had 39 coronavirus-related fatalities and 1,782 residents known to recover from the virus.
On Tuesday, the health district reported 507 active cases of COVID-19 in the county and six in Gregg County Jail inmates.
A day after announcing just a half dozen new cases from the weekend, Harrison County Judge Chad Sims on Tuesday said his county had nine new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and three recoveries from the virus.
The county has had 933 confirmed cases with 857 of those in residents who have recovered. The county’s 35 coronavirus-related deaths leave 41 active cases as of Tuesday.
NET Health on Tuesday reported another 25 confirmed cases in Smith County residents along with one new recovery. The county has had 3,953 confirmed cases, 3,020 recoveries and 62 deaths, according to the district. There were 871 confirmed active cases.
On Tuesday, there were 138 COVID-19 patients being treated in Tyler hospitals, down from 146 on Monday, and there were 10 active coronavirus cases in Smith County Jail inmates.
The state on Tuesday reported one more case of the coronavirus in Rusk County for a total of 965. Rusk county’s COVID-19 deaths increased by five to 17, according to the state.
Upshur County’s cases increased by nine on Tuesday to 411, according to the state, and its deaths remained unchanged at 10.
Pine Tree ISD
District officials on Tuesday reported new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in two students at Pine Tree High School.
A freshman student and a senior received positive test results, according to Pine Tree ISD. The students were reportedly not exposed to the virus on campus.
Statewide
Texas health officials on Tuesday reported 3,872 newly confirmed cases in residents statewide along with 78 fatalities.
The new numbers brought the total number of Texas cases since tracking of the pandemic began in March to 773,435, with a death toll of 16,111, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported. The health department also estimated 71,611 active cases of the virus, including 3,394 current hospital patients, up from 3,318 on Monday.