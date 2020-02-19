As more East Texans raise concerns about how a proposed tollway extension might affect their homes and property, a Longview transportation panel listened to updates about the plan Wednesday.
Chris Miller, executive director for the Northeast Texas Regional Mobility Authority that owns and operates Toll 49, updated policy board members for the Longview Metropolitan Planning Organization about Segment 6, a proposed extension through eastern Smith County.
Segment 6 is a proposed extension of Toll 49 from Texas 110 near Whitehouse north to U.S. 271 near UT Health-Northeast in Smith County. Consultants have narrowed down at least a half-dozen options down to three proposed routes that avoid New Chapel Hill and the Lake Tyler area, Miller said.
At least six people have reached out to the MPO and Transportation Planning Manager Macie Wyers about Toll 49 and the three proposed routes for Segment 6, she said.
NETRMA also has received questions and concerns about the proposed routes, Miller said, and the agency's consulting firm, CP&Y Inc. of Dallas, is looking for as much public input as possible.
"We've had letters received from some in Gregg County concerned about the route, and we've forwarded those to our consultants," Miller said.
No one from the public spoke during the public comment portion of Wednesday's meeting.
Anyone wanting to provide input is encourage to reach out to NETRMA, and those comments will be passed on to consultants, Miller said.
NETRMA, of which Gregg, Upshur, Rusk, Harrison, Smith and a host of other counties are members, is conducting an environmental study to document potential impacts to the natural and human environment, according to its website. Schematic designs also are taking place.
Part of the ongoing analysis includes consultants looking at the option of not building Segment 6, Miller said.
"That has to be part of the analysis of the federal environmental review, and so each of those will be looked at according to that no-build option," he said.
A study team will host a public meeting later this spring at a date and site to be determined, but a final decision on what could be built isn't anticipated until 2022.
NETRMA leaders have said Segment 6 is critical to long-range plans for extending the tollway with areas around northern Longview and east into Harrison County to connect to U.S. 59, which according to statewide plans could become part of the Interstate 369 system.
"Gregg County being a part of it, that's been on our minds from the very beginning," said Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt, who served as policy board chairman.
"It's a big vision," Miller said. "It will be perfectly situated between Interstate 20 and Interstate 30."