The Northeast Texas Regional Mobility Authority provided the final funding needed for construction of a new traffic signal and corresponding left turn lanes on Hawkins Parkway in Longview.
The construction will address traffic and safety issues on Hawkins Parkway at the entrance to the Good Shepherd Institute for Healthy Living where it lines up with the shared entrance to Home Depot and Lowe’s on the opposite side of Hawkins Parkway.
On Monday, the Gregg County Commissioners Court accepted the symbolic check representing the $270,000 NETRMA will provide for the city of Longview project.
NETRMA, a transportation planning agency that guides highway work, is overseen by a 21-member board with representatives from its 14 member counties: Bowie, Kaufman, Cass, Camp, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Panola, Rusk, Smith, Titus, Upshur, Wood and Van Zandt.
The county serves as a pass-through for the grant to the city of Longview, Gregg County Judge Stoudt said. He posed for a picture — at a little bit of a distance, considering COVID-19 concerns — with the oversized symbolic check and NETRMA Chairwoman Linda Thomas and board members Dave Spurrier and Dan Droege.
“We’ll send you the real stuff when we get it,” Stoudt said, speaking to Longview Public Works Director Rolin McPhee.
McPhee later said the city set aside $250,000 in its budget this year for the project after a traffic study determined a signal is needed at that location. The NETRMA money provides the final funding needed for the project.
McPhee said bids could be accepted and a contract awarded for the project this fall. Construction could start next year, he said. He said the traffic signal and turn lanes would be similar to what was constructed at Fourth Street and Hawkins Parkway.
NETRMA’s contribution is the second time the organization has help the city. It previously provided $400,000 that was used to help address problems at the Eastman Road/Hawkins Parkway intersection. Funding comes from tolls generated by revenues from Toll 49, NETRMA’s signature project that has been partially completed and ultimately will connect much of Northeast Texas.
”We couldn’t be more proud to support Gregg County again,” Spurrier said on Monday.
The funding is part of what NETRMA calls “Priority Project grants,” which were selected by a committee based on grant applications from member counties.
“It is exciting to see member counties thinking out of the box when making a submission for a NETRMA Priority Projects grant,” NETRMA interim Executive Director Everett Owen said in a prepared statement. “Each project is unique and merits the support of the NETRMA to bring increased mobility, economic development and safety in the East Texas Region.”
The organization also awarded $240,000 to Rusk County for a project on the Henderson-Overton Shortline Branch Rail, which connects the city of Henderson to the Union Pacific Railroad mainline at Overton. NETRMA said “upgrades will help maintain safety and speed standards, as well as provide safe and consistent customer service to rail customers along the rail line.” It also said the project would ensure freight continues to move in and out of Rusk County, supporting economic development.
The Wood County Collins Field Airport will receive $125,000 to double the airport’s aircraft parking area, make drainage improvements and update the long-term airport layout plan, NETRMA said. The project will help the airport attract new businesses and industries to Wood County, NETRMA said.