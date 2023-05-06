Registration for the Longview Public Library's annual Summer Reading Club is open to children and adults.
The club provides reading goals for every grade level that can be logged online or on a form and redeemed for prizes weekly. This year's theme is "All Together Now! Share Reading. Share Kindness."
Registration and participation in the youth program are free and open to children and teens up to age 17. The adult program is open to ages 18 and older.
Registration can be done online or in-person at the library. While a library card is not required to participate in the program, people are encouraged to get one.
The club is open June 5 through July 15.
Library Director Jennifer Eldridge said participation in the program seems to grow every year. This past year, about 1,500 children and 300 adults registered, and she hopes that number is higher this year.
"We're hoping to get as close to 2,000 kids as possible," she said.
The Summer Reading Club's kick-off party is set 10 a.m. to noon June 2 at the Eastman Library Plaza. The party will have inflatables, food, drinks, music and a foam pit.
In conjunction with the program, the library will have daily activities Monday through Saturday for children and once per week for adults.
The location for children's activities will vary and include story times, performers, video game days, LEGO builds, craft days and more, Eldridge said. Adult activities will include summer bingo games, gardening, a movie screening and the return of its Silent Library games, she said.
According to Eldridge, the program is beneficial for children and adults because it encourages active reading.
"Something that we are always working hard to do at the library is to set families and individuals up for lifelong learning, and particularly with children who spend two-and-a-half months outside of school, we try to prevent what we call the summer slide," she said.
During the summer, children often spend less time learning and engaging in education, she said, adding that lack of regular reading could lead students to slide back a grade-level in reading.
Research shows that children who read at least 15 minutes a day improve on their vocabulary and comprehension and set themselves up for lifelong learning, Eldridge said. But they're not the only ones who can benefit from the program. Many adults who register already are regular readers themselves, and for those who aren't, they can feel motivated to do with the chance of winning a prize.
"We find that adults like to be incentivized as much as children, and we want the library to be a fun and educational place for all," Eldridge said. "You’re never too old to learn something."
Children and adults have reading goals per day of the program. Children up to age are tasked with reading a picture book daily; students ages 6 to 12 must read 15 minutes a day; teenagers up to 17 years have to read 30 minutes per day. The daily adult goal is 45 minutes, which Eldridge said takes into account the work/life balance of adults.
Reading can count in any form — whether it's a book, magazine, newspaper or even listening to audio books, she said.
If a consecutive week of reading is completed, the log can be shown to library staff for a prize for children and entry into a raffle for adults, she said. Prizes for children include coupons for local restaurants, trinkets and toys and occasionally candy. Prizes in the adult raffle usually consists of a basket with gift cards, snacks and other small items, she said.
The library is offering complimentary goodie bags to adults who register, she said. The goodie bags are available on a first-come, first-served basis and while supplies last.
For information, call (903) 237-1350 or follow the library's Facebook page at tinyurl.com/2watdt7u .