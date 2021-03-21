On a Wednesday afternoon, Natalie Smith took her laptop and notes to Evergreen Coffee and Dessert, where she spent the afternoon studying.
Smith, who is in her first semester in a master’s program at East Texas Baptist University, said she enjoys spending time at Evergreen because the coffee shop offers selections she can’t get anywhere else and has a relaxed, inviting atmosphere that has made it a community hub.
“What attracts me to Evergreen is the boba tea, macaroons and the aesthetic atmosphere,” Smith said.
Since opening almost exactly one year ago, Evergreen Coffee and Dessert has quickly become one of the most popular hangouts in Longview’s Pine Tree area.
It and surrounding businesses have brought renewed life to the Royal Forest Shopping Center off Gilmer Road and have sparked a community hub where young residents can gather to study, work, create art, talk and cultivate ideas.
“I didn’t expect it to be this busy or grow this fast, but I’m really happy,” said Seajin Kim, owner and founder of Evergreen Coffee and Dessert. “I’m just trying my best to bring quality service and product to this area and offer a new place for people to come. A lot of people are trying to support local right now, and they’re bringing their friends and spreading the word. This community has been amazing.”
Kim came to Longview from New York, settling here about six years ago with his wife, Stella Park. However, before that, he’d been back and forth from this area to New York as he studied piano at Kilgore College.
In Longview, Kim said, he saw a community that was “the perfect size,” with many amenities and an ideal place for a family outside of the hustle and bustle of a large city. In New York, though, he’d seen coffee shops similar to Evergreen and wanted to bring that concept to Longview.
However, Kim’s first endeavor with business in Pine Tree actually started with his wife. Park has been a tattoo artist for nearly 10 years, but about two-and-a-half years ago, the couple decided to open a tattoo studio.
Far East Art Studio became one of the first new businesses in the Royal Forest Shopping Center, at Gilmer Road and Evergreen Street. Park said they chose the location because it is near their home, and there weren’t many other tattoo shops in the area.
At Far East, all of the artists are women who studied fine arts. Park said that makes what they offer a little different. While all of the artists can do traditional tattoos, their focus is on more artistic pieces with each work being customized for each person.
“We all majored in art, and we offer more customized work,” Park said. “We draw every design differently, and we don’t do anything twice. We make each design specifically for that customer.”
As business at Far East Art Studio grew steadily, when a space opened up next door, Kim saw an opportunity to open the coffee shop concept he envisioned.
He began working on Evergreen Coffee and Dessert in October 2019, making all of the coffee shop’s modern, wooden tables by hand and piecing together eclectic pieces of art combined with macrame wall hangings, dreamcatchers and string lights. It all combined to bring a warm, modern, trendy vibe to the Pine Tree area.
The coffee shop opened in March 2020. Shortly after opening, Kim and his staff had to quickly adapt to curbside service only as the COVID-19 pandemic began and businesses were asked to close to in-person dining.
“When we first opened, it was crazy. We were worried, but we got a lot of support from the community,” Kim said.
He believes the community responded to the quality of the drinks and options that Evergreen offers.
Evergreen offers traditional coffee options, including staples like lattes and cappuccinos. Caramel macchiatos and Evergreen’s custom Tiger Latte are top sellers. But the coffee shop also features a wide variety of other drinks for those who may not like coffee or may want something different. The shop offers smoothies and teas, but its bubble — or boba — tea remains one of the top sellers.
In addition to beverages, Evergreen also offers a variety of desserts, including macarons that come from Dallas, many dessert offerings from Edible Art and banana pudding made in house.
Evergreen’s popularity has grown so much in one year that Kim said he hopes to open a second location in the future and possibly more even longer term.
Kim said about 80% of the coffee shop’s customers are regulars, and about 20% are new, but often the new visitors become regulars and then bring their friends.
Jason Robbins and wife, Mimi Page, were among Evergreen’s loyal customers, and they now own a business, The Dreaming Peddler, also in the shopping center.
Robbins and Page moved to Longview a couple of years ago from Los Angeles. Similar to Kim and Park, they were looking to leave the big city and move to a smaller community with many amenities. They found a home in Longview and became part of the Pine Tree neighborhood.
“We were customers of the coffee shop, and we drove up one day. We were waiting, and I saw a young couple come out of the coffee shop on a date,” Robbins recalled. “They kind of looked left and right and saw that there was nothing else to do, so they got in their car and left. I thought, there needs to be something fun for people to do. Not necessarily to shop but for kids to be able to walk around and have a place with some aesthetic.”
So, Robbins began building what would become The Dreaming Peddler, a shop whose tagline describes itself as being a place for antiques, oddities and ethereal treasures. Since opening four months ago, the shop has evolved to meet the desires of its customer base.
Today, the store features items from 13 consigned artists, some of whom are local. Visitors can find handmade jewelry, handmade candles, organic body lines and selections of gems and crystals, which are among the most popular items offered.
“It’s really beautiful,” said Page, who in addition to crafting candles and cultivating many of the shop’s gems and crystals also is a musician. “I’m an independent artist, so what I really love is that we’ve helped showcase the arts and eclectic items and have also given people more organic ideas. … Here, we’re all supporting each other.”
Robbins said, initially, many of the store’s customers came from the coffee shop — people who visited Evergreen and wandered down to The Dreaming Peddler. Because The Dreaming Peddler is one of the only shops of its kind in East Texas, it has drawn attention from people in Tyler and other surrounding communities who now come to Longview to visit the store. The shop pays it forward by telling its new customers about Evergreen.
In all, Robbins, said he feels like his shop as well as the businesses in the center have found “a good tribe.”
“My goal is just to make people happy. I especially wanted to find a place for a little bit of the marginalized community of Longview, who maybe didn’t feel like they had a store outside of Spencer’s and Hot Topic,” Robbins said. “We just wanted to give the community something fun.”