The Longview Economic Development Corp. is working to finalize the sale of property on Estes Parkway to a new potential buyer.
"I'm hoping we can get the purchase-sale agreement wrapped up this week," said Wayne Mansfield, president and CEO of the Longview Economic Development Corp., of working with Southlake-based Verdad to finalize the sale.
The land at 3127 Estes Parkway was for years a South Longview eyesore. The property previously was home to a decaying gas station and a Holiday Inn that was once one of Longview’s premier hotels. Built in 1967, the hotel had 190 rooms, a restaurant and bar, banquet seating for 500 people and a pool. The hotel declined, though, and eventually closed. Then, in 2008 a Dallas firm bought the hotel, started demolition then abandoned plans to redevelop the property. The hotel's shell sat for years.
LEDCO purchased it in 2013, tore down the hotel and gas station and conducted environmental cleanup efforts there as well.
In May 2020, the LEDCO board of directors approved selling the 6.62-acre property at the northwest corner of Estes Parkway and Interstate 20 to Vaquero Ventures for almost $2 million — the same amount of money LEDCO had invested in purchasing and cleaning up the site. The company planned a development that potentially included a gas station and a couple fast-food restaurants. However, the sale was never finalized.
Mansfield said the transaction fell through because of a change in strategy of one of the potential tenants. He said Verdad has worked with Vaquero in the past and is "fully aware of the property." Verdad stepped into the picture as a potential buyer for the property about a month ago, Mansfield said, and is planning a similar development to what Vaquero had envisioned for the property. The sale price would be the same as for Vaquero.
Once the purchase-sale agreement is completed, Verdad will have 120 days to complete its "due diligence" before finalizing the property's purchase.
Verdad's portfolio includes projects with McDonald's, Starbucks, Panera, Walmart and several other fast-food restaurants.