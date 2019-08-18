EASTON — A new city official in Easton has re-inspired some local leaders, residents and business people to envision a positive future for this town that sits near the Sabine River.
“I just like how positive she is,” business owner Andrea Jones said of 18-month City Secretary Precious Wafer, “and it seems as if she’s trying to elevate (Easton) to come into compliance with the other cities.”
But not everyone shares the enthusiasm.
“The council doesn’t know where the city is going,” Councilwoman LaToyya Wright-Young said.
And a shouting match broke out at this past week’s council meeting after Dewayne Ward, brother of Mayor Walter Ward, contended that city leadership isn’t providing details about the town’s revenue and spending.
Wright-Young says the same thing, noting that she has awaited financial receipts from Wafer for the past six months.
Wafer was hired as city secretary, but she has at times identified herself as city administrator, a job that is appointed by the City Council. Her business cards also identify her as city administrator.
An ordinance creating the city administrator position for Wafer was on the council’s consent agenda Tuesday, along with awarding contracts to accountant Ayanna Merchant and consultant Georgina Ybarra, but the item was tabled.
“She’s city secretary,” Wright-Young said. “Easton has never had a city administrator nor will it ever have one in the near future. We’ve always had a secretary. There’s no extra work to be done down here. It’s always been a secretary and that’s it.”
Wafer said she understands that she’s not city administrator but says she’s not tossing her business cards.
“Of course, I’m not going to throw them away because they cost a lot of money,” Wafer said.
Wafer, the mayor and Mayor Pro Tem Ebbie Johnson-Lover say they are undeterred in looking to a future of more business, recreation and population in the town of 517 residents.
“The things that are happening right now … I’m five years down the road,” Wafer said. “I’m looking at what we need to do to get in a certain spot, so I don’t really entertain a lot of the negative rhetoric. As a matter of fact, I have used the negative rhetoric as a system of improving, because that rhetoric has only made us better.”
Wafer’s resumé
For two decades, Wafer worked at a host of public school districts — Houston, Cedar Hill, Tatum and, most recently, Marshall ISDs — and also spent a year at Jarvis Christian College.
In 2016 in Tatum, she opened Imani’s Academic Learning Center, where she is still owner and director.
In February 2018, Wafer assumed the role of Easton city secretary.
In most cities, the secretary handles statutory duties plus open records and open meetings issues, records, elections and other administrative support for the City Council and mayor.
On her resumé, however, Wafer says she has played a role in negotiations, research and enforcement on a number of Easton’s legal matters, such as recommending that Marshall attorney William Hughey and the Pasquel Lee & Associates firm legally represent the city.
She said she has recommended and implemented safeguards for financial and confidential records and bookkeeping for the city, created terms and agreements of the city accountant’s duties and has solicited partnerships and relationships in the business community on a host of matters, including its annual Turnip Green Festival and National Night Out.
Wafer also said a new software program implemented in the gas system has added about $122,400 in yearly revenue to the city, partly because the city wasn’t charging customers for the first 1,000 cubic feet of fuel used each month under the old system.
“I think the city is going in the right direction because we have more money now than we’ve ever had,” said the mayor, Ward.
In the money
The city has grossed $317,893 in revenue between October and June, according to financial statements from Merchant.
With three months left in the 2018-19 fiscal year, the city has exceeded projected gross profit in the 2017-18 budget by $66,397 — a 26% increase.
The News-Journal asked the city for financial statements for a three-year period dating back to fiscal year 2016-17, but Wafer and Johnson-Lover, the mayor pro tem, said only this year’s data was available because there weren’t financial records from previous Easton administrators.
“It wasn’t made available,” Wafer said.
Former Mayor Shannon Brown, who stepped down in May 2018 before becoming a Gregg County commissioner, said he sees no reason why Wafer doesn’t have those records available.
“They’ve got everything,” Brown said, “and when I was there, if you wanted to see something, you could just come to city hall and we would get you any information.”
Improvements
Gregg County Pct. 4 road and bridge crews, which are overseen by Brown, have performed a number of road improvements in Easton under agreements in which the city pays for materials and the county provides its labor and equipment.
According to the mayor, recent upgrades include $10,978 in materials on Main Street, $3,247 on Sand Hill Road and $1,601 on Reese Lane, “and we know that Pegues Road is coming up next probably at the end of the month, and I don’t know how much it’s going to cost (but) probably... at least $15,000 or $20,000 to fix.”
Raney Johnson, who moved to Easton 40 years ago, said he’s noticed the road work.
“The roads are getting better. I like that. I haven’t had to fix my front end as much,” Johnson said. “They have made a really good improvement, though — a really good one.”
City Hall renovations and a new backhoe for the gas utility also are planned in the next year, Ward said.
We’re spending a lot of money at this time, but we have put policies in place now to where we’re making a lot of money, and so I think that’s a positive thing,” the mayor said.
Johnson-Lover has served on the City Council for the past four years but said she asked to step down about a year ago because of discord, a lack of meetings (she said the council met only twice in one single fiscal year) and because she wasn’t allowed to see city records or backup information on agenda items. Johnson-Lover said it was Wafer who stopped her from resigning.
“Since Ms. Wafer has been in, I’ve went to three different training sessions, and I’ve learned a lot about being on the City Council, how the city is really ran and about what forces need to be behind the city to bring it up to par,” Johnson-Lover said, “so it’s been a very enlightening situation.
“Whatever she’s got planned out, it’s there, and it’s in black and white and you can read it and have an understanding.”
‘Like it used to be’
Johnson-Lover said she is seeking growth for Easton.
“Look at Longview and look at Lakeport. Why can’t Easton grow?” Johnson-Lover said. “I want it to grow because the older people are dying out. I want to attract new and younger people and to help Easton — build it back up, because Easton was a booming town at one (time) when we had a lot of citizens here. … The younger people are moving out also.”
Jones, co-owner of Jones Supply store with her husband, is enthused with the city’s direction, whether it’s because of Wafer or the mayor.
“I don’t know if it’s her or Mr. Ward or the combination of the two,” Jones said. “I know how she reaches out to all of us, and she’s reached out in a positive way and she comes by and visits, and now he’s come by, too.”
Sandy Neely and his wife are two of Easton’s newest residents, moving from the Austin area to be closer to their daughter, granddaughter and son-in-law. They stopped by City Hall on Monday to sign up for gas service.
“It’s nice so far,” Neely said. When told about recent changes in Easton, he said, “That’s good. I think that’s the right direction anyway — what it takes.”
Wafer showed off a letter from Lake Cherokee resident Jerri Rivers that was recently delivered to the mayor.
“I’ve been a customer (of Easton gas utility) since 1972 and have never had things so well explained to me,” Rivers wrote. “I am writing to let you know how much I appreciate the help and attention your office manager, Ms. Precious Wafer, gave me with resolving replacement of an old meter that should have been replaced long ago and wasn’t.”
It’s the direction that Ward says he wants the city to continue.
Wafer “works night and day. Me and her, most of the time until 10 or 11 o’clock at night, we’re on the phone talking to a city attorney doing a whole lot of different stuff trying to keep the city going, which the revenue has really flowed in because of the hard work that we’ve put in night and day,” the mayor said.
Wright-Young also wants future growth for Easton, she said, but in the here and now, she wants details on city spending.
“I do want to see the city of Easton go in the right direction,” Wright-Young said. “I’ve been a citizen of Easton pretty much my whole life, and I want my city to be happy and be back like it used to be.”