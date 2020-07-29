The Texas Association of Business kicked off plans Tuesday for an East Texas coalition to promote public-private partnerships to finance highways, bridges and roads.
Such partnerships, called P3s, can help to speed up local infrastructure projects and for less money while freeing up state money for other purposes, said Aaron Cox, association vice president.
Cox and Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt launched the Keep Texas Moving coalition through a virtual meeting that lasted about 20 minutes on Zoom.
The coalition consists of small and large businesses, local chambers of commerce, truck drivers, commuters and local leaders who seek solutions to improve gridlocked roads, Cox said.
Cox cited rapid population growth in Texas, which is predicted to have 40 million residents in 20 years. By the same token, he referred to a budget shortfall of $5 billion that Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar projects when the state Legislature reconvenes in January.
“This is happening when it is more important than ever for Texas to stimulate its economy,” Cox said.
Cox said that is why the state should turn to the private sector.
He cited a survey the association conducted of 502 registered voters June 1 to 5 in which 87% said public-private partnerships would free up money.
“We need every tool in the toolbox to improve infrastructure,” Cox said.
The Longview and Tyler areas are growing and need to come up with strategies to promote partnerships, Stoudt said. He said growth will bring more traffic congestion.
“We have to start now speaking about how (infrastructure) is financed,” Stoudt said.
He said the involvement of the private sector has been “very successful elsewhere.”
Stoudt and Cox also fielded submitted questions during the session.
Cox said public-private partnerships are not a “brand-new concept.” He referred to the Interstate 635 LBJ East Project from east of U.S. 75 to Interstate 30 that was designed to improve mobility in Dallas County.
Asked why Texas cannot build more “free roads,” Cox said revenues are not keeping up with needs and growth.
“Attracting private dollars frees up other dollars,” Cox said. “There really is nothing that is free.”
Stoudt referred to population growth statewide and the need “to get in front of this now.”
He also mentioned 20,000 cars passing through Longview daily on Interstate 20, which was built in 1959 when cars and trucks drove more slowly.
For information about the coalition, go to txbiz.org/keep-tx-moving .