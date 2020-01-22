Gregg County has found a federal reimbursement stream that could reduce its costs for court-appointed attorneys in eligible family and domestic cases.
County commissioners approved a contract initiative Wednesday with Justice Benefits Inc., in which the contractor will legally represent Gregg County in reimbursement claims.
Justice Benefits already represents the county in getting federal reimbursement for housing illegal aliens. The Coppell-based company will now represent the county in recouping federal funds under Title IV-E of the Social Security Act, 307th District Judge Tim Womack said. Womack's court handles domestic cases in Gregg County.
The total amount of reimbursement isn't yet known, authorities said.
"My court is required by law to appoint attorneys for indigent parents and for children in (Child Protective Services) cases, and we spend a significant amount of money on that," Womack said. "This program has been expanded to now allow counties to recoup … a percentage of the attorneys fees that the county is paying for those attorneys who are representing the children in those cases."
Adding the court-appointed attorney fee reimbursement initiative won't add any costs to the county, Womack and County Auditor Laurie Woloszyn said.
"Their incentive is that they get 22% of whatever they get back for us, " the judge said, "but I don’t think there’s any risk at all."
Between fiscal years 2016 and 2019, the county had seen a 60% increase in attorney fee costs from all domestic relations court matters — a difference of more than $240,000, Woloszyn said. Most of the attorney appointments were for CPS cases, though the numbers weren't broken down between parent and child appointments.
"We will start tracking appointments between attorney for child and attorney for others in the future to report costs of child attorney appointments only," Woloszyn said.
With that information, the county will submit billing to Justice Benefits, and "they submit it for the reimbursement of those funds," Womack said. "We get a percentage of those funds, and then they get a percentage of what we get, so it’s basically a way for the county to recoup at least some percentage of the money that we’re having to pay for attorney fees for children in our CPS cases."