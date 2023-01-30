The New Diana ISD school board is set to vote Feb. 13 on placing another bond proposal on the May ballot as well as adopting a four-day school week..
Superintendent Carl Key said the board discussed both items this past week.
A proposed $23.76 million bond package that would have allowed the district to make major renovations and add a new gym, parking lot and tennis courts failed in May 2022.
Key previously said the district hired Huckabee & Associates consultants as part of its effort to create a strategic plan. Huckabee performed an inspection and recommended improvements that needed to be addressed based on infrastructure and growth.
If approved, the 2022 bond proposal would have meant a 31-cent property tax hike, from 12.5 cents per $100 valuation to 43.5 cents per $100 valuation.
Several features of the school were set to be improved, including an eroding courtyard that would have been converted to a green space for students, the construction of new tennis courts, concession stands, bathrooms and an expanded band hall.
Drainage issues, foundation work and cosmetic upgrades also were to be included as part of bond-related renovations.
The $23.76 million bond had two propositions. The first, totaling $23.21 million, included renovations and repairs to the high school gym, the band hall, annex building, high school and site repairs. The second proposition, for $550,000, covered the proposed new tennis courts and softball field press box.
Proposition A had 327 votes for and 393 against, and Proposition B had 327 for and 394 against.
Further information about the possible new bond proposal as well as the four-day school week were unavailable.