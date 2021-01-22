The girls athletics program at New Diana ISD is getting a new facility with more locker room space, a film room and space to work with trainers.
The board approved the $1 million facility at a meeting earlier this month. Director of Operations Greg Pope said the district will borrow the money and has 10 years to pay it off, but could sooner.
The district will break ground on the 6,000-square-foot building in the upcoming weeks and plans to be finished with the project by the end of June, Pope said.
The district, and the athletic program, is growing. A girls soccer team was added this year, he said.
Girls Athletic Coordinator and head volleyball coach Kelly Ridge said all girls in seventh grade through high school — about 200 total students — share two locker rooms and need more space.
The new facility will have three locker rooms, a film room, training facility, laundry machines and office space for coaches, Ridge said.
The new building also will have space for students involved in athletic programs but who do not have an athletic period — which includes cheerleading, golf, swimming and tennis — to have space.
Ridge said when the project was first underway, she didn’t tell students because she “didn’t want to let them down.”
“When I finally got to tell them, it was probably the greatest day I had so far at New Diana, because I think they felt they are noticed and appreciated and have earned it,” she said. “They’ve been so patient with the locker room situation.”
The new building is something the students can appreciate and be proud of, and Ridge said she is thankful the board and superintendent are making it happen.
The district is growing, Pope said, and it’s time to accommodate that growth.
Another project that was approved but still is in the early planning stages is a new ag barn for the district’s FFA students, he said. The program has grown so much, the district added another teacher.
The barn would be used to house the animals raised by the FFA students.
Other expansion projects soon be approved soon, Pope said, and the district is working on a master plan for moving forward.
“We’ve picked up 200 kids over last three-and-a-half years,” he said. “We’re expecting more growth to occur. We’ve got several subdivisions being developed in this area.”
Pope said a future bond election is possible. For now, adding facilities for students in extracurricular activities is the focus.
“Participation has always been good in New Diana,” he said. “When our participation increases, our academics improve dramatically. We just believe in the whole child.”