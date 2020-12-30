Clent Holmes grew up with a strong support system pushing him to reach his full potential. That experience now frames his work with teenagers, and it leads him into the new year with changes ahead for Longview’s Thrive360.
Holmes was named the organization’s new director in March, and on Jan. 18 it will become just Thrive, with a new logo and branding, in an effort to simplify the community’s understanding of the mission.
“Our mission is just simply transforming the lives of teens, something very simple, very easy to communicate, very easy to understand,” Holmes said. “Our niche, or our expertise, is teen character development.”
Holmes started working with Thrive360, a nonprofit organization in Longview that offers after-school programs focusing on nutrition, fitness, fellowship and other life skills, in 2015 and was a full-time staff member by 2018, he said.
COVID-19 caused him to have to start making changes soon after his promotion, but some of the changes will stay, he said.
The center, at 600 West Garfield Drive, enforced masks, sanitizing, disinfecting multiple times a day and lowered the number of students who could attend to enforce social distancing, Holmes said.
“By the grace of God, we have not had any COVID outbreaks,” he said. “I see a lot of what we learned with COVID going with us even past the vaccines, even when we get to the day that we’re not wearing masks because I think it’s just responsible. I miss being able to shake hands and hug. but the cleanliness, disinfecting, hand sanitizing and spacing I think will stay with us. I think it’s just responsible.”
Though many changes are coming to Thrive, the mission of its teaching and programs will still leave an impact and supplement what the students are learning at home, in church and in school, Holmes said.
The students at Thrive learn life skills, sports and fitness. Thrive has a partnership with Longview ISD, the district sends buses from the middle school to Thrive for after-school programs.
The life skills classes teach a variety of lessons such as self-control, confidence, journaling and money management. The approach with sports teaches about working together and fitness and focuses on nutrition, movement and sleep patterns.
“As they at least grow older, they have this knowledge bank to pull from to make better decisions moving forward,” Holmes said. “We are heavily focused on life skill. We feel like if a student can learn to be industrious, hard work and careful planning, if they can be alert of their surroundings. … If we can teach those life skills, we believe they can go to college, the military, straight into a trade, any of those paths, what we teach can go into those.”
Holmes said the teachings also are rooted in Christian faith.
“One of the beliefs we have comes straight from scripture in that we’re all created in the image of God,” he said. “So, one of the things that we teach to students and we practice with our board and leadership team is that we believe everybody deserves dignity and honor before we ever experience them.
“That’s extremely important — number one, because of how we engage,” Holmes said. “We bring in volunteers from the community to assist, but we teach that message and we try to demonstrate that message, especially with this last season of COVID and the racial uprisings and all of the back and forth, some of it healthy some of it not so much. But we are very adamant of honoring and dignifying any human being, period. That’s very embedded in what we do in how we teach and how we develop teen character.”