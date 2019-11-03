Karen Holt, the new executive director of East Texas CASA, said she has footing in the three counties that CASA serves: Gregg, Rusk and Upshur.
Holt said she was born and raised in Henderson in Rusk County, lives in Diana in Upshur County and works in Longview in Gregg County.
Her job includes administering a staff of 10 as well as 140 volunteers who work as court appointed special advocates assigned to children in the family court system.
Courtney Gill, who chairs the East Texas CASA board, said Holt brings experience in government grant operations, human resources competency and more than 20 years of management experience. She replaced Shelly Smith, who left CASA to become executive director of Buckner Children and Family Services for Longview.
“We chose Karen (Holt) because of her expertise and working with nonprofits,” Gill said, adding that the board received about 10 applicants.
“We have high expectations that she will do a phenomenal job because she has such high expectations for herself. We are excited to have her,” Gill said.
Holt said she has volunteered her time and effort during the past 10 to 15 years “to helping those less fortunate in the community in which I live and work. I’ve always had a passion to serve and improve the quality of education as well as quality of life for children and youth in particular.
“I knew this opportunity with East Texas CASA was a perfect partnership to help grow and cultivate the organization with my years of volunteer service into something very exciting and worthwhile,” she said.
Holt said she hopes to focus on thinking outside the box to find additional funding sources so East Texas CASA can increase the number of children served.
Court appointed special advocates, Holt said, are there to determine what is the best situation for children: foster care, returning to their homes, adoption or kinships (living with relatives).
Holt came to East Texas CASA from Community HealthCore and has more than 22 years of experience helping elderly and disabled people gain access to affordable housing. She also serves on New Diana ISD school board.
Holt has thee children: Haleigh, 20; Addison (a son), 17; and Claire, 8.